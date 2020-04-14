OSWEGO - Oswego State women’s ice hockey senior defender Kate Randazzo was named the Northeast Women’s Hockey League Scholar Athlete of the Year on March 27 for the third straight season.
Randazzo is the only player in the conference’s three-year history to win the award, which is presented annually to recognize academic and on-ice achievements and is voted on by the athletic communication directors from all NEWHL member institutions.
Randazzo — a graduating senior and three-year captain from Ancaster, Ontario, Canada — was selected for All-NEWHL honors for the third straight season after garnering a second-team all-star nod for the Lakers. She also maintained a 3.98 grade-point average as a biology major and has been named the NEWHL Elite Academic Award winner in each of the past two seasons.
Randazzo registered three goals and 14 assists to help Oswego finish 16-7-4 overall and 10-4-4 in the conference for a second-place showing, which doubled last season’s league win total and marked its highest finish in the NEWHL standings.
Randazzo was one of several Oswego State winter sports athletes to be recognized following the conclusion of NCAA Division III winter sports season.
Oswego State men’s ice hockey junior defenseman Max Novick recently garnered third-team status on the American Hockey Coaches Association All-America Team.
The native of Thornhill, Ontario, received the honors for the second straight season to join Mike Snell and Don Patrick as the only two-time recipients among the program’s 32 all-time selections.
Novick provided six goals and 18 assists for the Lakers (16-10-1 overall, 12-3-1 SUNYAC), and helped the team rank inside the national top 20 for goals-against average (2.41). He was also named first-team All-SUNYAC for the second straight year after garnering third-team honors as a freshman.
Junior Caleb Beach, sophomore Nicolai Celestain, and freshman Logan Lauck were all recently named to the Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference All-Academic Team for the 2019-20 season.
The Lakers’ varsity wrestling trio was among the 56 overall conference selections, all of which must possess at least a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average or have maintained a 3.30-GPA or better over the previous two completed semesters.
Beach, an Adams native and South Jefferson graduate, finished ranked eighth overall in the 165-pound weight class in the state after winning 14 matches for Oswego this past season.
The Oswego State field hockey team was awarded the Zag Field Hockey/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III National Academic Team Award for the fourth straight season on March 26.
The award is presented to teams that post a 3.0-GPA or better through the 2019 fall semester.
The Lakers were also represented by eight individuals on the All-Academic Team who maintained a GPA of 3.30 or better through the fall semester: Holly Carr, Joanna Christman, Megan Delaney, Emily Hunter, Emily Jeran, Jenna Rogers, Kacie Simzer and Abby Testo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.