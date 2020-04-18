OSWEGO – The history of Oswego’s fortunes lends itself well to a governmental economic philosophy: when you have the money, build great things, because no matter what happens later, you’ll always have the great things.
In 1870, Oswego built a great thing. After 22 years, governing from what is now Water Street’s Old City Hall restaurant and bar, Oswego, financially secure and growing, built its present City Hall.
The city’s population was 21,000, at near-record levels but slightly on the decline. Its shipping trade was doing well but not quite as well as it had been. A reciprocal free-trade agreement between the U.S. and Canada had worked much to Oswego’s advantage, but it was abrogated in 1866. Little by little, Buffalo was winning the shipping war. But warning signs are rarely noticed. The city’s businessmen were wealthy. By 1873, the entire country was suffering through a financial downturn.
But in 1870, all was well. There was a lot of money to be made and a lot of money to spend. Alanson Page, a wealthy, successful businessman for whom Riverside Cemetery’s Page Memorial Chapel is named, was mayor. Oswego had every reason to be optimistic. And every reason to commission a great City Hall.
Horatio Nelson White was one of the premiere architects of his day and certainly the premiere architect of central New York at that time. In 1870, according to the U.S. census, there were only 2,000 architects in all of America and only 470 in New York state. Today, there are almost 110,000 in the U.S. and 19,600 in New York state. But none of this can take away from White’s well-deserved reputation. By 1870, White had already designed the Onondaga County Court House, the Oswego County Court House, two other county courthouses, Syracuse’s Gridley Building, a number of churches, the Burton mausoleum in Syracuse’s Oakwood cemetery, and numerous armories throughout the state. He would later go on to design Syracuse University’s first building, its Hall of Languages. And so, he was an obvious choice for a city that wanted a top-notch City Hall.
And for $100,000 ($2 million in today’s dollars) they got one, three stories high of Onondaga limestone, one hundred six feet wide by sixty-one feet deep with a Mansard roof and clock tower.
Work had begun by Feb. 17, 1870 as reported by The Pulaski Democrat, “Stone for the new City Hall of Oswego is being rapidly dressed by a large force of workmen.”
Its cornerstone was laid June 21, 1870, an account of which, published in the Oswego Advertiser, was placed together with numerous other documents into a copper box and sealed up in the newly-laid cornerstone of the Grace Episcopal Church in Mexico about one week later.
By Aug. 18, The Pulaski Democrat reported, “The walls for the new Oswego City Hall are now above the first story, and the Advertiser says they are attracting much attention on account of the rich ornamental work thereon.”
And 150 years later, it is still attracting much attention.
“I can’t tell you how frequently I hear when people come to City Hall how they feel when they look at City Hall, and they compliment the look of our City Hall and how historic it is,” said Oswego Mayor William Barlow April 6 during a city committee meeting on approving a $2.6 million City Hall restoration project slated to begin this June.
“City Hall is in dire need of repairs,” Barlow said. “The repairs will focus on the roof, gutters, windows, a lot of the mason work. If you’re outside, you can actually see the shift in the mason work, same with the bell tower. That is really a critical matter that we have to tend to. We really have an obligation and responsibility to preserve it.”
Barlow applied for and received a $500,000 grant from the state to get the project started.
“When we first had the worked scoped,” Barlow said, “all the work we needed to do, we estimated the project cost would be about $2.7 million. So, if you take the $500,000 grant we received, that would leave the city’s share with the balance. And if you remember back to 2017, we incorporated money for City Hall into our five-year capital plan. So, we have some money set aside in a bond for City Hall to meet our match. So, I’m pleased to report that the project went out to bid. This was the only bid. The council had previously approved $2.5 million. The bid that was received was $3.8 million. So, it was over quite a bit. However, we worked with the contractor, PAC, Inc., and what we did was we took out one portion of the project. That portion is the elevator shaft, the column. We’ve seen some movement in the stone, in the mason work, however it’s not nearly as critical as some of the other work behind where I sit in the council chamber, the bell tower, and so on. So, we think that we can put that portion of the project on hold, and we still have some time before that becomes really a catastrophic type situation, and for the sake of moving the core of the project forward, the contractor dropped that portion, and that brings the budget down right to where we needed to be. So, the final total is $2.6 million, and the contractor, if it’s approved, would get to work probably in the first week of June. And I just want to note that in that $2.6 million is $100,000 of contingent money should we need a change order or something like that. It’s into the bid. So, again, I think this is a project that the public certainly supports. I know when I first became mayor, one of the first things the outgoing DPW commissioner told me was City Hall needs to be addressed immediately. So, I’m happy to deliver this grant funding, and then match it with our local funds, like we pledged to do in the capital plan, and get this project done. I think that it’s critical that we move forward right away, secure the bell tower, fix the work, get a new roof. The public probably doesn’t realize that when it rains outside, it actually rains inside on the third floor of City Hall. So, I can’t state enough how important it is and how urgent this project is, and I’m proud to move it forward with the council’s support.”
City Engineer Jeffrey Hinderliter delved more into the nature of the structural problems the building is facing and the work involved in fixing them.
“There’s water damage throughout the third floor from the roof,” Hinderliter said. “So, the biggest piece of the project is to replace the roof on City Hall. And the second part of it is the masonry in the council chamber, right behind where the mayor and the city attorney sit, there’s been some damage, and we think it’s due to the roof, water infiltration getting behind the masonry, causing deterioration, so that the walls are structural brick, and it’s faced with the stone that we see on the outside, and the inside is plaster. So, as that brick has become unsettled, if you go up to the back of the wall on City Hall, you can actually see parts of the wall that are kind of bowing out, and the stone has reached a point on the veneer on the outside where we have to stabilize it, or we could have that wall collapse.
“It would be the left front side of the building is where the wall has sustained significant internal damage. And then the bell tower itself, we’re going to be addressing some of the stonework there as well, has a similar problem, where water’s getting in, and it can’t get out, so, it kind of gets those stones moving, and so, we’re going in to have those stabilized. The contractor will install new anchors through the grout lines, which will hold the stones in place. We’ll re-grout everything and stabilize it all, and that will stabilize all the stonework on the bell tower as well.”
Lupini Construction of Utica is the subcontractor on all the masonry work to be done. According to Hinderliter, “they are quite experienced in this type of work.”
But the biggest part of this restoration project will be the roof, the entirety of which will be replaced. It will be handled by Josall Roofing of Syracuse, a firm that, according to Hinderliter, has done quite a few of the historic roofs at Syracuse University.
“It’s a big investment for us,” Hinderliter said. “It’s not just the roof material. When you look up at that roof, there’s a whole gutter system that surrounds it. That whole cornice that’s on the top, all that piece is a gutter that then collects all the rainwater off the flat roof and brings it down the downspouts. So, in order to fix all that, we have to take off all that nice work around the top. All that’s a custom metal flashing essentially that covers the gutter. We have to rebuild those gutter systems and then reattach all those historical pieces. It’s an extensive project, but it’s a remarkable building, and quite the asset for the city to have. For us to further invest and preserve the building, this is the one big thing. If we don’t fix the roof, it’s just going to keep doing more damage internally.”
Once the mayor signs the contract, Hinderliter said, “they can start putting forth submittals and talking with the contractor. He’s hoping to mobilize in five to seven weeks and have equipment on site. Depending on how fast submittals go, it may be sooner, but we’re planning on the early part of June that we’ll see work in earnest occurring.”
Submittals, Hinderliter explained, are “little things like the grout that‘s going to be used in-between the stonework. This is historic. Because of the veneer, one of the problems, if you put a cement grout in there, that traps water behind there, and so, you need a free-flowing grout. So, you’ve got to use a lime grout. Being a historic structure, we want to make sure that the grout matches the color to the rest of the building. So, one of the submittals is that the subcontractor, Lupini, has to come up with a grout formula, mix it up and provide us samples to show us they can achieve the color to match. That’s an example of a submittal.”
The project is supposed to be done by October or November of this year, Hinderliter said.
“It’s a unique resource and an asset that we’re trying to save. This is part of what defines Oswego is our City Hall. No municipality could afford to build that type of structure today. It’s beautiful.”
