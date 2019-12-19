Oswego Common Council approves National Grid’s revised plan for under-river pipeline

OSWEGO - This year’s final Common Council meeting provided no legislative surprises but did provide a well-meant farewell.
Fourth Ward Councilor Robert Wilmott chose not to run for another term this past November, instead choosing to run unopposed for the County Legislature seat vacated by Heather DelConte. And so, he is retiring as a member of the council.
“I’d like to thank Councilor Wilmott for his two years of service,” Mayor William Barlow began. “This is his last meeting. He was a great ally here in council, a great supporter, and did a great job for his constituents. He won’t be in council, but he’ll still be a partner in government because he’s going on to the County Legislature to represent parts of the city of Oswego, Volney and Scriba. We’ll certainly look to him for any support we may need from the county in the future. So councilor, congratulations and good luck in your next term as a county legislator.”
Seventh Ward Councilor Robert Corradino added praise of his own, thanking Wilmott for “going above and beyond the job of city councilor.”
Both Barlow and Corradino added more personal touches with stories of lesser-known details of Wilmott’s life. The mayor recounted the night Wilmott tackled a fleeing suspect being chased by police as he ran by Wilmott’s house.
“Councilor Wilmott sprang into action, out of his house, and tackled him and brought him to justice. So councilor, great job on that,” said Barlow.
Corradino remembered how Wilmott built a needed set of stairs for the women’s softball field, and with what seemed to be no pun intended, thanked Wilmott for “stepping up.”
But there was also business transacted this last meeting, Monday, Dec. 9. Perhaps most significantly, the council approved National Grid’s revised plan to construct a new natural gas line beneath the Oswego River.
Several months ago, National Grid presented its natural gas pipeline underwater relocation plan to the Planning and Development Committee, and as City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli put it in his introduction to National Grid’s second attempt at it, “to be candid, it didn’t turn out so well.”
But that has changed. The proposed Pipeline 55 Relocation Project, as it is called, is a rather complex, high-tech, and to some extent, federally-mandated improvement to National Grid’s 33-year-old natural gas pipeline running from the eastside of Oswego, under the Oswego River, and up into the city’s west side. This project, though, only deals with that part of the pipeline that goes under the Oswego River.
The Planning & Development Committee did not take well to National Grid’s previous proposal for the work, especially as the projected noise levels and the number of people affected by that construction noise were concerned. As a result, National Grid withdrew its plan to refine it according to those concerns. According to Senior Counsel for National Grid Benjamin Weisel, National Grid’s project team met one or two times a week for months to come up with better ways of completing this project. In short, they succeeded.
The new plan includes three major changes, all focused on reducing noise and reducing the number of people affected by it. First of all, the location of the pipeline that will go under the Oswego River has been changed considerably. Whereas previously, the plan was to drill under the west side of the river beginning just north of Burden Drive, the new plan will drill from a point further south within the grounds of the Oswego Country Club’s golf course.
“So, the work that we’re doing that’s noisiest will now take place far from homes,” Weisel said.
On the east side of the river, drilling had been proposed rather close to St. Luke’s and Pontiac nursing homes on Route 481. Drilling will now instead take place at a relatively-unpopulated area further south and east of Pontiac.
This project entails drilling through solid rock. Drilling will start in spring 2021 and is projected to end in fall 2021. There are, however, no firm guarantees of that timeline. National Grid hopes to drill 50 feet per day. They will be drilling 35 to 40 feet below the riverbed, a depth that, according to National Grid, exceeds minimum depth requirements.
Secondly, National Grid proposed reducing the number of electric generators (the noisiest piece of equipment used in the project) to supply workers with power. Instead, National Grid will install new residential-type service to power the work.
A major concern for the committee had been the amount of overnight construction originally proposed. National Grid reduced that number from the original 66 nights to 11.
“We will do our best to minimize overnight construction,” Weisel said.
All in all, according to National Grid, the previous plan would have affected 1,536 homes total for the east and west sides of the city. The new plan will affect 116.
As a result of the changes National Grid presented, the council declared it to be “in the best interest of the residents and taxpayers of the city of Oswego to accept the changes to the construction plans for the new Pipeline 55 project.” The council thereupon granted National Grid a waiver of the city’s noise ordinance during construction of the project. The council also insisted National Grid provide regular weekly updates on the status of the project to City Engineer Jeffrey Hinderliter.
This project is nothing if not high-tech. Weisel provided further details of just what’s involved.
“There’s a federal law that requires that natural gas transmission pipelines be inspected within certain timeframes,” he said. “After the work is complete, we’ll be able to conduct internal inspections of the pipeline that will be able to confirm if there’s any corrosion, any manufacturer’s defects, and it will prolong the effectiveness of the pipeline and allow us to continue to provide safe and reliable gas service to thousands of homes and businesses in Oswego, to the SUNY Oswego campus, and also to the Oswego steam station. It’s a very important project and we’re real happy that we’ll be able to continue to provide safe and reliable gas service that we’ve been providing for the past 30 years. The pipeline was installed originally in 1986. We’re bypassing a section of existing pipeline that’s currently under the Oswego River. There’s nothing wrong with what exists now. We do conduct inspections (of the present pipeline). But this is an even better inspection. We can conduct x-rays inside and outside the pipe. It’s pretty amazing. We’ll have the ability to scan to make sure the pipe is perfectly plumb, because if it’s not plumb, corrosion can actually break down the pipe over time. We’re preventing that from happening. We’re really proud of our work here. We’re proud that we were able to come to such a great agreement with the city, and we’re happy to work with the city on this and other projects.”
Robert Johnson, Engineering Technician for the city, was asked his opinion of the new National Grid plan by the Planning and Development Committee at its meeting Dec. 2. He said, “I don’t have any concerns with the new approach. I think it saves a lot of money, I think it’s going to save Oswego a lot of problems, a lot of heartache. They redesigned the entire project based on our comments, and I don’t think you could get a better plan to dig in under the river.”
The Planning & Development Committee agreed with that assessment and unanimously approved the plan. Monday, Dec. 10, the Common Council did the same.
In other business, the Council authorized an additional $15,072 for W. D. Malone Trucking & Excavating, Inc. to repair West First Street sidewalks as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative’s Pocket Park & Riverwalk Enhancement project. That increases W. D. Malone’s contract for the project to $864,181. The council also approved $97,400 for professional engineering services provided by GHD Consulting Engineers, LLC for the third portion of the Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project. The city is required to rehabilitate that portion by Nov. 1, 2021.
The council approved a transfer of $16,900 from the General Contingent Fund to the Code Enforcement Contracted Service fund for the demolition of 110 E. Fourth St.
And lastly, the council approved a bid submitted by Butler Disposal Systems, Inc. for transportation of dewatered sludge to the Bristol Hill landfill at $12.75 per ton.
The next meeting of the Common Council will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6. It will be followed by committee meetings at 6:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.