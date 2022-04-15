Oswego Common Council enacts Social District

OSWEGO – All new things, all experiments, and especially those involving people, have their stops and starts, their growing pains, and their evolutions. And so it may well be with the city’s newest experiment, the Social District, as it’s called, a newly-defined, designated part of downtown that will allow drinking beyond the walls or patio of the bar or restaurant that sold you the drink.
Passed as Local Law Number One of 2022 by the Common Council six to one at Monday night, April 11th’s meeting, the Social District encompasses the area running from Oneida Street to Second Street on both sides of the river north all the way to the lake on the west including all of Wright’s Landing and all the way north on the east up to the entrance to the Port of Oswego Authority.
There are a couple exceptions to those boundaries. West Second Street from Cayuga Street to Schuyler Street is not part of the District. On the east side, there is a one-block extension along Bridge Street to East Third Street then heading north to East Cayuga Street at which point it heads back west along East Cayuga Street to East Second Street. From there, the District continues along East Second Street north up to the entrance to the Port.
Enforcement of the rules of the District may be a challenge as the rules are somewhat unclear and the penalty somewhat severe, a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 15 days in jail and a $250 fine.
The new law requires all alcohol served within the District that will be going outside to be served in specially-designated plastic cups, no larger than 16 ounces, each bar having its own distinctively printed cup. Patrons who buy a drink in one bar will not be allowed into another bar with the cup from the first bar. What they’re supposed to do with that cup is an open question. Common Councilor Susan McBrearty has suggested the city needs to increase its budget to provide for more garbage cans within the District, according to Councilor John Gosek. Furthermore, the new law states it is the bar’s responsibility to ensure patrons are not bringing in other bars’ cups. So, if a patron does bring another bar’s cup into a bar, is it the bar that has broken the law, the patron who has broken the law, or have they both broken the law?
According to Oswego Deputy Police Chief Zack Misztal, “We are comfortable with the boundaries that are set and the rules and regulations that are in place. We do want to encourage people to enjoy downtown and the local establishments respectfully and responsibly. We understand there are going to be questions and concerns arising from the newly-enacted law. We’ll be taking steps in the future to help answer any of the confusion to make it a successful program in the city.”
The new law reduced the hours that drinking outside will be allowed from the originally-proposed noon to midnight down to noon to 10 p.m.
The Social District will only be in force from June 1 to Oct. 1 each year. Outside of those dates, the law reverts back to the previous Open Container regulations that still apply all year to the rest of the city.
Only one councilor voted against the new law, Fifth Ward Councilor John Gosek. Following the meeting, he gave his reasons for his opposition.
“I got some feedback from some of the Fifth Ward residents,” Gosek said, “especially the Harbor House. They had reservations about it. Their concerns are there’d be people drunk out in public, and it would detract from the quality of life downtown. I understand most people would probably be responsible, but it opens the door for abuse obviously. And personally, I’m not a big fan of police checking everybody walking down the street with a cup. I believe in our civil liberties. I can see getting into situations where, what are they going to do, get into a confrontation with somebody who has a plastic cup? Are they going to be challenging every person with a plastic cup? I think it can be successful if it’s carried out properly, but personally, I have to listen to my constituents, and I feel because so many of my constituents are retired that live in close proximity to downtown, that their concerns are something I need to listen to.”
Although none of the streets in the Fifth Ward are in the Social District, the Harbor House (the old high school building) is just a block away.
“I’ve supported about 99.9% of what Mayor Barlow’s proposed,” Gosek continued, “but I just felt on this one that I should listen to my constituents. That’s what I’m there for, an issue like this where the quality of life’s concerned.
“Personally, I hope it’s a success. I hope people are responsible and people come and enjoy the nightlife in Oswego. We’ve got great music, a great art scene, great restaurants.
“The last thing I want to do is stop the progress in Oswego or discourage younger people from coming here, but I feel there’s an older demographic too we have to consider, and the Fifth Ward in close proximity, there are a lot of people, teachers, professors, professional people that intended to retire and stay right there because they love it there.
“I’m hoping Mayor Barlow’s right, and people are going to be responsible, and it’s going to be another draw for the city.”
Regarding the reduction in the hours during which outdoor drinking will be allowed, Gosek said, “I don’t think it hurts. It actually makes it more palatable to me.
“Even though I get a small number of calls, it’s still representative of a larger population group, and I do think they express concerns for other people. I try to be receptive to that.
“Right now, I’m hoping for the best. I hope it’s popular. I hope people are happy with it.”
He also got complaints from other residents of the downtown area. He said he didn’t receive any positive feedback on the Social District.
“Oswego has a reputation for being a fun place and a party-type college town,” Gosek said, and I think Mayor Barlow’s just trying to update that reputation as not so much of a party town but a place where you can come and enjoy yourself and the nightlife. I think that’s something that Oswego’s had, but it hasn’t been a draw for people. And so hopefully, this will be a draw, and hopefully people will be responsible and they’ll book hotel rooms at one of our hotels, and they’ll come and participate in the nightlife here responsibly, and I’m hoping that they have a good time and enjoy it and it’s a success.
“We’ll find out how it works out,” Gosek concluded. “I can see this being part of the Mayor’s progressive agenda to make Oswego a more desirable location for people to come and enjoy themselves, so hopefully, that’s the case.”
