Oswego Common Council, March 9

OSWEGO – Following Mayor William Barlow’s fifth annual State of the City address March 9 before a rather full house gathered in the council chambers, the council got down to business passing a number of noteworthy resolutions.
First among them, passed with the unanimous support of the council and the mayor, was the total forgiveness of rent for the rest of the year for the not-for-profit that puts on Harborfest, Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc.
Peter Myles, executive director of the organization, requested the rent reduction, worth $5,700, on their 1,332 square foot office space in the east wing of the Roy C. McCrobie Civic Center at 41 Lake St. overlooking the city’s westside marina.
Harborfest itself doesn’t really make a profit, according to Myles.
“We kind of have a bare bones type of a budget,” Myles said, “so, what we have at the end of the festival is enough for us to start planning for the following year’s festival.”
During Harborfest, the organization makes use of the building’s ballroom (a public space) for four days. Under the newly-passed resolution, Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc. will be required to pay the same public rate the city would charge anyone else to rent the ballroom.
According to the present lease, which expires at the end of 2020, the city pays for heat, water, and electricity.
Mayor Barlow has said he expects Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc. will ask for an extension of this newly-authorized lease upon its expiration.
Next, the council authorized $34,620 to hire a qualified engineering firm to precisely estimate what it will cost to repair the city’s High Dam Hydroelectric Station. A very preliminary estimate put that figure at $2 million. See March 13 story on this issue for more detail, also online at www.nny360.com.
The council next authorized $377,200, payable to GHD Consulting Engineers, LLC, for professional services associated with improvements to the McCaffrey Water Treatment Plant.
GHD was hired by the city in 2019 to evaluate the plant and thereupon make recommendations for its improvement.
Oswego received a $3 million state grant to make those improvements.
The council Monday took a step toward replacing the pavilion at Wright’s Landing Marina by authorizing $40,575, payable to Environmental Design and Research, for professional services related to the project’s planning design, construction document, bid application and construction oversight.
And lastly, realizing that even the best laid plans of mice and men can go awry, the council approved up to $350,000 to cover unforeseen problems in the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant improvement project “to allow work on the project elements to proceed without delay.”
