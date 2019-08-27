The Oswego city budget for 2020 was approved by the Oswego Common Council Aug. 26.
The $45,210,488 spending plan carries no increase in taxes or fees for city residents and business owners. Mayor William Barlow Jr. also did not use any money from the city’s general fund to balance the budget.
The council made no changes to Barlow’s proposed budget. The vote approving the budget was unanimous with one councilor, Ronald Tesoriero, being absent.
