Oswego Common Council passes 2021 city budget with no tax increase

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced the Oswego Common Council unanimously approved a $45,659,295 budget for the city of Oswego, making only one, cost neutral amendment to his 2021 executive budget he proposed two weeks ago. The 2021 city budget holds the line on taxes, calling for no increases to any taxes or fees and does not use any of the city’s general fund to balance.
Council President Rob Corradino offered the only amendment to the Mayor’s proposed budget, a $10,000 allotment to be used to improve the Legend’s Fields Sports Complex, an athletic facility in Oswego used to host softball and baseball tournaments. The $10,000 increase was offset by a $10,000 reduction in personnel salaries as individuals continue taking advantage of a retirement incentive offered by the city of Oswego earlier this year. “Mayor Barlow, department heads and all city employees should be commended for proposing a budget for 2021 that does not raise taxes for a third consecutive year. To continue to provide the services and infrastructure improvements that our citizens expect with no tax increase and without using any reserve funds during these challenging times is truly amazing,” Corradino said.
“I’d like to thank the Common Council for supporting my 2021 proposed budget and for their continued support of our direction, goals and future plans. Together, we’ve lowered the cost of living for our residents, responsibly invested in our community and have made significant progress in a relatively short period of time. Our 2021 budget positions city government to build on our success without raising the cost, for the third year in a row, to our residents,” said Mayor Barlow. “At this time, given the difficulties we all face, a tax increase would only worsen the situation for our residents, small business owners and our local economy, so I am proud to pass a budget that holds the line on taxes and ensures continued progress for our community,” Barlow said.
The 2021 city budget, the fifth budget of the Barlow administration, will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
