Oswego Common Council President Rob Corradino announces mayoral run

Oswego Common Council President Robert Corradino. Photo provided.

OSWEGO – It seems no sooner does one election cycle end than another one begins. And so it is here in Oswego where the Barlow administration will end on Dec. 31 of this year, and therefore, a new administration must begin.

Rob Corradino, president of the Oswego Common Council for six out of his seven years there, hopes that next administration will bear his name. And in accordance with that hope, he has released the following official declaration of his mayoral candidacy:

