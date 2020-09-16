Oswego Common Council scores live-streamed minor hockey and figure skating

OSWEGO – Oswego Minor Hockey and figure skating fans rejoice. You will be able to watch your children, grandchildren, brothers, and sisters compete on the ice this season, all brought to in the comfort of your home via live-streamed television now that the Common Council approved the installation of a subscription-based service that will provide such entertainment at its Sept. 14 meeting.
LiveBarn, Inc., a fully automated sports broadcast system that delivers live/on-demand video and audio streaming to internet-connected devices will provide that service and install it at its own expense at the Crisafulli Ice Rink on the grounds adjacent to Fort Ontario.
Thirty percent of the revenue generated from this monthly subscription service will go back to the city and be placed in the Ice Rink Capital Reserve Account meant for maintenance of the rink.
LiveBarn, Inc. is a national firm that provides sports broadcasting services throughout the United States. While they provide all the equipment to do so, they do not operate it. An Oswego employee will do that at the Crisafulli Rink.
Only home games will be available to subscribers unless the Oswego skaters are visiting a rink that also subscribes to LiveBarn and has broadcast equipment installed.
