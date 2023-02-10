Oswego contractor Anthony Pauldine seeks zoning change in neighborhood zone

OSWEGO – Local contractor Anthony Pauldine has purchased and remodeled the building at the corner of East Utica and East Second streets and has requested a zoning change designating that building be considered in a Traditional Business zone rather than in its present Traditional Neighborhood zone. A public hearing on the proposed change will take place before the Common Council’s Feb. 13 meeting at 7:10 p.m.
I recently spoke with City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli and asked him the following:
That is a residential zone, and Fred’s News had been there forever, so that was an accepted business, but now Pauldine’s asking for a zoning change just affecting that building. Do you think that this kind of thing could set a precedent for what might be called spot zoning, so that another guy could come along down the street on Utica and say, ‘I want to open a little deli on the corner of East Utica and Fifth Street or whatever…’
“It’s a valid question,” Caraccioli replied, “and it’s one that both the Planning Board and Zoning Board looked at and ultimately determined that it’s not necessarily spot zoning, it’s probably more akin to returning that particular corner to it’s historic use. And when you look at how the zoning districts were amended, we probably missed that corner and probably should have continued that as a business-related parcel. Because the way it’s set up, it really lends itself to a small type of service-oriented retail business location in terms of parking, the off-street parking, the way the building was set up and utilized historically, and the fact that it is immediately across the street from a business district. If you really look at the four corners, and each of the properties on those four corners, those are business-related properties. That was how the Planning Board concluded that returning the property to a business-related commercial use would be consistent with the character of the neighborhood and the original intent of the zoning districts when they were set up.
“So, I don’t think it creates precedential issues because of the historic use of that property for many, many years. Conversely, trying to convert an otherwise residential neighborhood into a business use because the guy down the street, you allowed it for him, so why don’t you allow it for me, it’s a different scenario because the further you move away from the commercial district, the residential uses become more consistent and changing it would be much more difficult and would really throw off the character of the neighborhood. That’s really where the Planning Board lined up and made its recommendation to the Common Council. Now it’s really up to the Common Council to determine whether or not to grant this zone change.
“If you look at the colored map of the zoning, it looks like we probably missed it the first time around admittedly. We did that a couple of other times. There was another property over on West Second and Schuyler streets, the old Skip’s Fish Fry. I believe that building was somehow excluded from the commercial district the first time we wrote the new changes to the zoning map, so we went back and made that modification. We missed a few properties. We’ll admit that. But there are efforts to address those now.”
