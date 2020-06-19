OSWEGO – Joyce Kilmer didn’t have to go to war. As a family man, he was not required to join up. But he did, and he died for his country on July 30, 1918 in the World War One battle of Ourcq, felled by a sniper’s bullet. And though he was remembered with the French Croix de Guerre (War Cross) for his bravery, he is best remembered for his simple, yet movingly beautiful, 1914 poem ‘Trees’ that ends “Poems are made by fools like me, / But only God can make a tree.” Oswego’s Third Ward Councilor Kevin Hill might like National Grid to remember that.
“I just want to get on the record with an issue that was brought to me by several of my constituents and, I understand, constituents of other wards as well,” Hill spoke out at June 8th’s meeting of the Common Council, “and it’s the trimming and pruning of trees by a contractor hired by National Grid.
“At first glance, these trees appear to be severely damaged, heavily pruned, in a way I can’t recall ever seeing anytime in the past,” Hill continued. “I did speak to a representative from National Grid. He indicated that this process takes place approximately every five years, and he also indicated that they use the same forestry standards in all of their service areas. And I think I would argue that using the same standards that you would use along a highway or a major transmission line is not appropriate for a neighborhood, a suburban setting, or even an urban setting. So, I want to be on the record to say, I think that National Grid needs to be more accountable to its rate payers. I just paid a National Grid bill that had a service fee of about $7 and a delivery fee of 60-something dollars. And I would assume that delivery fee would include maintenance around the lines, and it seems they could take a lot more care when they’re doing things like trimming in neighborhoods, especially when it’s in historic neighborhoods with landmark trees, trees that are decades old. I did some research on similar trimming, similar pruning throughout the country, and a lot of municipalities have dealt with issues like this from their utility companies. And it always comes down to what they’re calling this process of lateral pruning, and that’s pretty much trimming the tree all the way down to the bare structure. And the issue here, I think, is more with cost. What National Grid is doing is, rather than coming in more frequently, say, annually or every two years, they’re doing it on a five-year basis. So, what that’s doing, they’re doing a dramatic pruning that is just – it’s not appropriate. And some of the municipalities I researched actually referenced what are called the American National Standards Institute A300 Pruning Standards, and that is what arborists refer to when they determine whether someone is actually pruning in an appropriate manner. And one of the items that someone who is pruning would never do is remove more than 25% of the total tree foliage in a single year. And I think if you look at some of the photographs we’ve compiled through our neighborhoods, we’re seeing 30, 40, 50% of total foliage being removed from some of our trees. There’s also a process called senescence that trees go into as they age. And what that is, it’s a period where they have a much more difficult time regenerating and regrowing. And as these companies trim such drastic amounts off our large mature trees, they’re unable to recover. So, they do end up becoming diseased, and they can die.
“So, I just want to be on the record and say, National Grid needs to do better. We do have a contact for anyone who has issues. Just reach out to your councilor. They can provide you with that information. I feel that saying this is an appropriate way to handle the trees was disingenuous information on the part of National Grid, and I think we need to really let them know that our neighborhoods are worth more than saving a few dollars, trimming every five years, doing a really dramatic and drastic job. They just have to do better. Thank you.”
Mayor William Barlow began a truly surprising response with a question of Hill.
“I’ve heard the same outrage myself,” the mayor began. “Was there a contact Councilor that you have for people to – you know, if they contact us, we agree with them, it doesn’t always help when we agree, but do have a contact with either Nelson, who’s the contractor that Grid hired, or Grid for residents to call directly?”
“Yes,” answered Hill. “His name is Scott Sallavin, and he is the forestry supervisor for National Grid. His office phone number is 315-452-7628, and his cellphone is 315-447-8148. And I think it’s important that city residents know that these prunings and trimmings are not being done on behalf of the city. When some of my constituents, and constituents in other parts of the city approach these tree crews, they were not told that the work was being done on behalf of National Grid. So, the constituents assumed it was being done on behalf of the city. So, it’s important people realize we did not contract for this service, and it is National Grid.”
But Barlow wasn’t finished.
“There’s some other issues with National Grid we’ll save for another time,” he said, “but I appreciate you looking into this issue and I know it’s happened in my neighborhood and down in the first ward, the third ward, and now they’re moving east. So, hopefully, they take a little better care and have a little more respect. However, I doubt that’ll happen, based on my experience. And it’s really too bad there’s not another utility company, ‘cause I’d be the first one in line to go with them, not just on the tree pruning issue but just about everything else I’ve had to deal with this company. So, you know, they’re always eager and in a hurry when one of their projects happens, like the 55 Pipeline, for instance. Maybe we’ll have their attention when they come back and need that final approval. We’ll see.”
I asked National Grid spokeswoman Virginia Limmiatis if she would care to comment on the city’s concerns. Here is her response.
“We understand that trees can be very personal possessions for our customers,” Limmiatis began. “We understand that many customers do not like having their trees pruned and sometimes our safety specifications can result in more pruning than our customers are comfortable with. It is important to note that the pruning our customers allow us to do can greatly reduce the damage and outages we experience during storms and typical upstate New York weather including heavy snow, ice and severe wind.
“Managing trees is a large part of delivering reliable service,” she continued. “We estimate that along 36,000 miles of electric distribution lines in upstate New York, our lines are exposed to more than 12 million trees. More than 3,000 annual interruptions in National Grid’s upstate New York service territory are caused by trees, not including tree damage during storms.
“We have a very sound tree management program, and we are proud of the work we do and the recognition we have received for that work.
“National Grid’s tree-pruning occurs along selected distribution circuits on a five to seven-year cycle to maintain the safety and reliability of the electricity network. In the city of Oswego, crews are pruning trees along the distribution lines from the company’s Paloma Street substation that supplies power to about 2,000 customers. Crews performed similar work in 2016.
“Before the project began in May, we notified the affected residents and the City of Oswego Department of Public Works. Outreach to residents also included representatives going door-to-door.
“The typical ‘V’ type cut is a cut done specifically to maintain the health of the tree as well as keeping its branches a safe distance from our lines. We make every attempt to work with customers to maintain a balance between safety and aesthetics. Our specifications are to maintain at least 6-10 feet of clearances from primary lines, 10 feet of clearances above and below the primary conductors in residential and urban areas and at least 15 feet of clearance above and below the primaries in rural areas.
“National Grid’s science-based pruning practices were developed with the U.S. Forest Service and are endorsed by the International Society of Arborculture, the National Arbor Day Foundation and other tree care professionals. Since 2000, the National Arbor Day Foundation has annually recognized National Grid as a ‘Tree Line USA’ utility, one of a select group of utilities to earn this honor.
“As a nationally recognized ‘Tree Line USA Utility,’ we strive to demonstrate excellence in tree care. We also maintain a commitment to annual worker training and to public education and community tree planting. Our goal is to maintain the health and vigor of the trees while ensuring safety and reliability.”
