OSWEGO - The NIMO retirees luncheon is being held at Vona’s Restaurant, at noon on Oct. 9.
Bob Perkins will be the guest speaker talking about Oswego’s industrial past.
Call Patty Wright 315-343-5194 or Jim Smith 315-592-5581 by Oct. 4 for reservations.
OSWEGO - There will be a winter wear giveaway at the Trinity United Methodist Church from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 12. The giveaway will include sweaters, coats, jackets, hats, scarves, boots, mittens and other warm clothing.
Anyone wishing to donate new or gently used items for the giveaway may do so by bringing them to the church any week day between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. until Oct. 11. Children’s winter wear is especially needed.
Trinity United Methodist Church is located at 45 E. Utica St.(corner of East Fourth and East Utica streets) in Oswego.
For more information call the church at 315-343-1715.
PENNELLVILLE - The Pennellville United Methodist Church will hold a roast pork & dressing dinner on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the church on 389 County Route 54 in Pennellville. Serving is from 4-6 p.m. Adult tickets will be $12 with special prices for children and seniors.
The menu will consist of roast pork, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, rolls, beverages and special desserts.
It’s an all-you-can-eat dinner.
The women’s group always has goodies and crafts for sale. People can also choose from a wide variety of used books at reasonable prices.
Be sure to enter the drawing for a free dinner.
For more information, call Anne at 315-695-6086 or the church (on the day of the dinner) at 315-695-5964.
ADAMS - The North Country Draft Horse Club will hold their Annual Corn Harvest at noon on Sunday, Oct. 6th at noon using horse drawn equipment.
The event will be at Fields Family Farm, 14499 County Route 75, Adams. Directions: Take Route 81 to exit 42 (Adams Center) onto County Route 66 W., take first left onto County Route 63 into Smithville, take right onto County Route 75 go about 1/2 mile. Watch for the horse club signs
This event is open to the public with free admission. Bring lawn chairs.
PHOENIX - The First Congregational Church, located at the corner of Bridge in Jefferson streets in Phoenix, will hold a trash and treasure sale from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 18.
PALERMO - A turkey dinner with all the trimmings will be held at the Palermo United Methodist Church beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 in the lower level of the church. The church is located just off Route 3 on County Route 35, near Palermo Center and is handicapped accessible.
The traditional home cooked dinner includes roast turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, butternut squash, corn, cranberry sauce, homemade applesauce, dinner roll, beverages and homemade desserts.
Pastor Tammie will be on hand to greet guests.
Pre-sale tickets are available any Sunday at church after our 10:30 a.m. worship service or by calling Ginny Chawgo at 315-593-1560. Take-outs are available by calling 315-598-4888 or just come in to the take-out area. Any questions or for prices call Ginny Chawgo at 315-593-1560.
PULASKI - From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 a psychic fair will be held at the American Legion, 3350 Maple Ave., Pulaski.
There will be readings, healings, raffles, baked goods and more.
This is a benefit for the Center For Spiritual Awareness Church in Pulaski.
BREWERTON - The Brewerton Center for the Arts will hold a weekend of music.
At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 local singer songwriter KennaDee will be at the center for a CD release party. Special guests will be Larry Hoyt, CG Wood and Robert Orioli. Local artist, Brett Rewakowski, will paint on site during the show. KennaDee is releasing her new CD “Gypsy Soul”.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Price is $10.
At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 singer songwriter Stevie Tombstone with special guest Dusty Pascal will perform.
Tickets are $15 at the door or $12 presale. Presale tickets can be purchased at http://stevietombstone.net/events or https://www.paypal.com/webapps/shoppingcart?flowlogging_id=73f1cda3c16f&mfid=1566940356497_73f1cda3c16f
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
All ages welcome to both shows, those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
The center is located at 9660 Brewerton Road, Brewerton.
For more information go to https://www.brewertoncenterforthearts.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.