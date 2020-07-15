OSWEGO — U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand recently announced the Oswego County Airport will be awarded $208,000 in Federal Aviation Administration funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The award is partially funded from grants through the FAA CARES Act.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant from the FAA,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9. “The funding will help us begin the design phase to rehabilitate Runway 6-24. This first step will determine the scope of the paving project including pavement analysis and design. Once the design is complete, the FAA mandates that we take a ‘gap year’ between the design and construction phases.”
He added, “These projects are on the five-year plan for FAA airport funding. We expect this grant will be 100% awarded through federal funds with no local match and that we will receive another grant to cover the second phase as well.”
Last paved in 1997, Runway 6-24 is exceeding its 20-year life span.
“Rehabilitating this runway is imperative,” said Oswego County Legislator Stephen Walpole, District 14, chairman of the Legislature’s Infrastructure, Facilities and Technology Committee. “The existing pavement is showing considerable wear and cracking. A 2017 pavement management study determined that preventative maintenance was no longer cost-effective. We need to move forward with the rehabilitation.”
The design of the rehabilitation will include milling existing pavement and overlaying hot mix asphalt. New pavement markings, regrading and adjacent turf improvements will greatly increase the safety of all users.
“Wildlife and foreign object debris are two of our biggest safety concerns in the runway area,” said Oswego County Airport Manager Brandon Schwerdt. “These improvements will address drainage, obstructions and wildlife attractants to better protect our pilots and their aircraft and provide a better take-off and landing experience.”
For more information about the Oswego County Airport, call the airport office weekdays at 315-591-9130 or go to www.oswegocountyairport.com.
