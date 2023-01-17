Oswego County allocates ARPA funds to Northern Oswego County Ambulance

Oswego County presents Northern Oswego County Ambulance (NOCA) with a check for $139,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase life-saving equipment for two rescue vehicles. Pictured from left are: NOCA Executive Director of Operations Norman Wallis; Assistant Director of Operations Jeffrey McNitt; Paramedic Colby Rivers; Treasurer Robert Trainham; Oswego County Legislator Michael Yerdon, District 1; Oswego County Legislator Herbert Yerdon, District 2; Oswego County Legislator Edward Gilson, District 3; NOCA President Andrew Montalbano; Administrative Assistant Rachel Montalbano; Medic Phil Thomas, EMT-B Taylor Backus; paramedic Gabryel Fortino and EMT-B Dylan Kimball.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recently awarded $139,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Northern Oswego County Ambulance (NOCA) to outfit two vehicles with life-saving equipment.

NOCA provides critical emergency services to seven towns, four villages and three school districts in northern Oswego County. The agency plans to use the $139,000 to purchase two cardiac monitors and three portable ventilators that will provide advanced life support treatment to Oswego County residents.

