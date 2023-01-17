Oswego County allocates ARPA funds to Northern Oswego County Ambulance

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recently awarded $139,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Northern Oswego County Ambulance (NOCA) to outfit two vehicles with life-saving equipment.
NOCA provides critical emergency services to seven towns, four villages and three school districts in northern Oswego County. The agency plans to use the $139,000 to purchase two cardiac monitors and three portable ventilators that will provide advanced life support treatment to Oswego County residents.
“In recent years, NOCA has enhanced its services and expanded its fleet,” said NOCA Executive Director of Operations Norman Wallis. “These ARPA funds will benefit our organization’s mission and further enhance services, which will ultimately help providers improve patient outcomes.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a large toll on the health care industry, especially at hospitals. Allocating these ARPA funds to NOCA for this life saving equipment will provide acute medical care to Oswego County residents and possibly avoid unnecessary trips to emergency departments.”
Funding for NOCA was provided through ARPA, a nearly $2 trillion economic stimulus package approved by Congress in 2021. The spending package contained $350 billion for state and local governments, including $22 million for Oswego County.
In 2021, the Oswego County Legislature created the Office of Strategic Initiatives, a temporary department tasked with administering the county’s ARPA funds. ARPA funding decisions are made by the Oswego County Legislature with the assistance of the county’s ARPA Task Force, which reviews applications to ensure eligibility.
Oswego County distributes ARPA funding in strategic ways to maximize its impact on economic development and public health and safety.
