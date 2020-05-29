Oswego County and Upstate University offer second round of COVID-19 testing

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County and Upstate University have again joined forces to bring drive-thru COVID-19 testing to county residents. The mobile unit will be at Paul V. Moore High School, 44 School Dr., off County Route 12 in Central Square next Thursday, June 4 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
“We continue working with Upstate to schedule more dates with the mobile unit; however, lab capacity is still an issue due to increased testing across the state,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “We will confirm additional testing on a weekly basis.”
He added, “We remain grateful that Upstate University is able to bring this mobile unit to Oswego County. Having this service available is a great opportunity for health care workers, first responders and other essential workers to be tested.”
Upstate University has temporarily re-purposed its mammography screening mobile unit to be able to conduct PCR testing, which looks for the COVID-19 virus. Antibody testing is not available at this site.
Health care workers will conduct 100 tests each day at no cost to the patient. People do not need to have symptoms to be tested.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling Upstate University’s Health Care Line at 315-464-2582 and pressing option “0” when prompted. Patients are asked to have their insurance information available when they call.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring www.oswegocounty.com and www.upstate.edu/mobilecovid for additional dates and locations as they are confirmed with Upstate University.
Go to health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates and video presentations or go to oswegocounty.com or health.ny.gov or cdc.gov.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays only.
