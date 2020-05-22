Oswego County and Upstate University partner to provide COVID-19 testing

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County and Upstate University have joined forces to bring drive-thru COVID-19 testing to county residents. The mobile unit will be at CiTi BOCES, 179 County Route 64 in Mexico between 10 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. next Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28.
“We are working to schedule more dates in the coming weeks; however, lab capacity is an issue right now with increased testing across the state, so we are waiting to confirm additional testing,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang.
He added, “Having this mobile unit available is a great opportunity for health care workers, first responders and other essential workers to be tested. We are thankful that Upstate University is able to bring this service to Oswego County.”
Upstate University has temporarily re-purposed its mammography screening mobile unit to be able to conduct PCR testing, which looks for the COVID-19 virus. Antibody testing is not available at this site.
Health care workers will conduct 100 tests each day at no cost to the patient. People do not need to have symptoms to be tested.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling Upstate University’s Health Care Line at 315-464-2582 and pressing option “0” when prompted. Patients are asked to have their insurance information available when they call.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring www.oswegocounty.com and www.upstate.edu/mobilecovid for additional dates and locations as they are confirmed with Upstate University.
Go to health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates and video presentations or go to oswegocounty.com or health.ny.gov or cdc.gov.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. The hotline will be closed on Sunday, May 24 and Monday, May 25 for the Memorial Day holiday; however, callers will be able to leave a message. After the holiday, the hotline will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays only.
