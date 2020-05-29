Oswego County announces COVID-19 return to business policies for county departments

OSWEGO — In March, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo mandated a workforce reduction by executive order. Beginning Monday, June 1, the Oswego County government workforce reduction will be phased out and many county employees will begin to return to their regular office environment.
Many departments will require appointments for meetings with the public, and citizens are encouraged to use email, phone calls, or online resources to conduct their business.
“As Oswego County government continues to navigate various federal and state guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to creating a safe working environment for employees as well as the public they serve,” said Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup. “The PAUSE New York regulations requiring social distancing and many other requirements are still in place. We encourage members of the public to conduct as much of their business as possible over the phone, by email, or through the county website at oswegocounty.com. Maintaining a low density of people in our buildings and minimizing group gatherings are important strategies for stopping the spread of COVID-19.”
Anyone entering any county facility must wear a face covering unless they are unable to due to a medical condition. This applies to members of the public as well as employees. Social distancing will be strictly enforced in all departments. Signage with instructions is installed in county facilities.
“Much of our county business can be accomplished through email, by phone, mail, and transactions on the county website,” said Legislature Chairman Weatherup. “If you have internet access, and you haven’t spent much time on the new website, please take some time to explore it and learn how to use features such as the pay portal, email and citizen request forms. The site also contains a wealth of information about COVID-19, its symptoms, testing, and how to prevent its spread.”
The website address is oswegocounty.com. The health department’s COVID-19 page is health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Below are office hours and procedures for various departments effective Monday, June 1:
Administration and County Legislature Offices:
- Open weekdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Appointments encouraged.
- Office of the Chairman phone: 315-349-8230
- County Administrator phone: 315-349-8235
Assigned Counsel:
- Appointment required.
- Phone 315-349-8575
Board of Elections:
- Appointments are not required.
- Open weekdays 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Phone: 315-349-8350 or 315-349-8351.
Community Development, Tourism and Planning:
- Appointments required.
- Open weekdays 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Tourism and Public Information: Phone 315-349-8322
- Planning and Community Development: Phone 315-349-8292
- Housing: Phone 315-349-8263.
- Email tourism@oswegocounty.com.
County Clerk:
- Court Records – All court filings should continue to be done electronically through NYS Court Electronic Filing or regular mail.
- Research Room – Twelve appointments are available for public search daily. Call 315-349-8612 or 315-349-8613 to schedule.
- Recordings – E-Recordings are highly encouraged; walk-in recordings will be accepted. See staff for new procedures.
- DBA, Notary Services, Pistol Permits – Continue to be available by mail, email, and phone. Customers encouraged to use electronic means whenever possible, but walk-in customers will be accepted.
- Passport services are suspended until further notice.
- DMVs will reopen by appointment when authorized by the Governor or State DMV Commissioner. No date has been determined for DMVs to reopen at this time. Oswego County DMVs are able to process work that is mailed or dropped off at any of the three DMVs via drop-box.
- Records Center and County Historian’s office continue to be closed due to staffing levels. Inquiries should be emailed to CountyClerk@OswegoCounty.com.
District Attorney:
- Open weekdays 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Victims may call 315-349-3200 to talk with the assigned prosecutor or schedule a meeting.
- Criminal defendants should contact their attorney to discuss case and obtain information on court appearance dates.
- Defendants with traffic tickets may write or email the office to seek reductions, or they may hire an attorney. Due to volume, traffic tickets are not discussed by phone. Please visit oswegocounty.com/districtattorney for more details.
E-911:
- Some staff continue to work remotely.
- Call 315-349-8215 for administrative matters.
- To report non-emergency incidents, call 315-343-1313 or 800-962-4433.
Emergency Management Office:
- Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.
- Call 315-349-9150 to schedule appointments.
- EMO staff will make every effort to facilitate meetings remotely by appointment or by phone to reduce person to person interactions.
Health Department:
- All staff and visitors should enter the health department through the main entrance on the west side of the building.
- Office hours are weekdays 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- The COVID-19 hotline (315-349-3330) is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Childhood immunizations are available by appointment. Call 315-349-3547 to schedule.
- Most Environmental Health walk-in services will resume June 1. Private water testing postponed until further notice.
- Rabies clinics postponed until further notice.
- Use of online services for paying fees and applications is recommended.
Human Resources:
- Appointments are required.
- Office hours are weekdays 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Exam and recruitment applications should be mailed to Human Resources Department, 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego NY 13126, or emailed to humanresources@oswegocounty.com. The date an item is postmarked will be accepted as the date received by the department.
- Phone: 315-349-8209; email humanresources@oswegocounty.com.
Office for the Aging:
- Appointments are recommended; walk-in requests for assistance are discouraged.
- Office hours are weekdays 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Phone: 315-349-3484; email OFA@oswegocounty.com.
Public Works:
- Appointments are welcomed.
- Highway office hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Wednesday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Closed on Fridays.
- Phone: 315-349-8331.
Probation:
- Appointments are required.
- Office hours are weekdays 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Restitution/supervision fees should be paid by mail to Oswego County Public Safety Center, 39 Churchill Rd., Oswego NY 13126, or paid on--line.
Real Property Tax Services:
- Appointments are recommended.
- Office hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Phone: 315-349-8315.
Social Services:
- Appointments are recommended.
- Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.
- Paperwork may be left in dropbox at 100 Spring St., Mexico.
- Phone 315-963-5000.
Solid Waste:
- Main office hours are weekdays 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Transfer station hours vary and can be found at oswegocounty.com/solidwaste.
- Phone 315-591-9200.
Veterans Service Agency:
- Office will re-open Tuesday, June 2. Office hours are weekdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Appointments are highly recommended and will be scheduled as conference calls.
- Walk-ins will be served on a case-by-case basis. Call back times will be scheduled.
- Pulaski office hours will resume at a later date.
- Appointments will be conducted by phone or virtual software.
- Phone 315-591-9100; email veterans@oswegocounty.com.
Youth Bureau/Parks:
- Appointments are recommended.
- Office hours are weekdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- There will not be an overnight residential program at Camp Hollis this summer. Plans are in place to proceed with Camp Hollis day camp and summer day care programs when and if approval is given. Application forms and rental information for Camp Hollis can be found at youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/hollis. Instructions are posted on the website for sign up and online payments. Call 315-349-3459 or email Zach.Grulich@oswegocounty.com for more information.
- Camp Zerbe and Independence Trail are open from dawn to dusk. For rentals or more information call 315-349-3459 or email Zach.Grulich@oswegocounty.com.
- AmeriCorps information and application form is posted at youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/americorps. Applications may be mailed, scanned, or faxed (315-349-3231) to Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, 70 Bunner St., Oswego NY 13126. Arrangements will be made for interviews, contract signing, and other procedures using appropriate social distancing protocols. Orientation and meetings would continue to be conducted via video call until further instruction by the state/local government.
- Additional program information and calendar are posted at youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/calendars.
For additional information about county government services, call the office number indicated or visit the Oswego County government website at oswegocounty.com.
