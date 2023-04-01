Oswego County announces federal grant for environmental site assessments

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County announces a federal grant opportunity from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to fund environmental studies on brownfield sites, properties where the potential presence of a hazardous substance may complicate the land’s re-development.

The $500,000 grant will subsidize Phase I and Phase II environmental site assessments (ESAs) to determine the likelihood of contaminants (such as petroleum products and hazardous substances) being found on site and explore the possibility of site re-development.

