Oswego County announces federal grant for environmental site assessments

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County announces a federal grant opportunity from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to fund environmental studies on brownfield sites, properties where the potential presence of a hazardous substance may complicate the land’s re-development.
The $500,000 grant will subsidize Phase I and Phase II environmental site assessments (ESAs) to determine the likelihood of contaminants (such as petroleum products and hazardous substances) being found on site and explore the possibility of site re-development.
Property owners, those involved in legal real estate transactions (such as financing, insuring or selling property), or anyone who is aware of a site in a great location which could be developed should reach out to ask about this offer.
The grant is administered through the Oswego County Community Development, Tourism and Planning Department with input from a steering committee. Oswego County has contracted with a professional environmental engineering firm, C&S Companies, to conduct the Phase I and Phase II ESAs.
An ESA helps a property owner or community learn about certain environmental conditions on a property and understand whether those conditions could be harmful to residents and workers. While this provides a measure of confidence in ensuring the safe re-use of a site, an ESA does not investigate environmental dangers such as mold, lead, asbestos or radon.
In conducting a Phase I ESA, engineers examine current and past land uses through site inspections and interviews as well as reviewing relevant databases, maps, photographs and records. This research can also help determine who is potentially liable should any environmental contamination be found on the property.
Conducting a Phase I ESA before taking ownership of a property is similar to conducting an “All Appropriate Inquiries” (AAI) investigation. AAI is the process of evaluating a property’s environmental condition and assessing potential liability for any contamination. While it may provide a liability defense if contamination is discovered at a later date, an AAI is also a current requirement to obtain liability protection under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) for previous contamination.
If a Phase I ESA shows that known or potential recognized environmental conditions (RECs) have been found on the site, a Phase II ESA is recommended to follow-up. If there is little to no potential contamination found on the property, the next step is to proceed with its re-development or re-use.
A Phase II ESA works to identify and document the RECs. Samples from around the property and other materials on site are collected. The type of chemicals likely to be present in buildings or structures, groundwater, soil and gases within the soil are analyzed.
If contamination is found on the property and it exceeds the allowable amount for the site’s proposed reuse, a clean-up plan would be needed. The clean-up plan is not covered by this grant, so separate funding would be needed. Once again, if little to no contamination is identified, the next step is to proceed with the property’s re-development or re-use.
For more information about this program, reach out to Karen Noyes with the Oswego County Community Development, Tourism and Planning Department:
Oswego County Community Development, Tourism and Planning
46 E. Bridge St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126
To submit a request for a property to be considered for a Phase I or Phase II ESA, contact Jordan Berti with C&S Companies:
499 Col. Eileen Collins Blvd., Syracuse, N.Y. 13212
