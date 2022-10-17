Oswego County announces National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week Oct. 23-29

OSWEGO COUNTY – National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week is Oct. 23-29. Each year during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (NLPPW), the Oswego County Health Department works to raise awareness around the dangers of childhood exposure to lead to help reduce the impact of lead poisoning. The key messages for the 2022 campaign are: “Get the Facts, Get Your Child Tested, and Get Your Home Tested.”
Lead poisoning is preventable. Parents, caregivers, and communities can work together to reduce exposure to lead and prevent the lifelong health impacts associated with lead exposure
“There are no safe blood lead levels in children,” stated Jennifer Purtell, supervising public health nurse for Oswego County’s Preventive Services Division. “Even very low levels of lead in children’s blood are linked to adverse effects on intellect, concentration and academic achievement. Young children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning because they absorb four to five times as much ingested lead as adults from a given source.”
According to a 2021 update from the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately two million lives were lost in 2019 due to exposure to select chemicals – half of which were due to lead exposure specifically.
The Oswego County Health Department urges residents to get the facts and join in helping to mobilize individuals and communities to take action to reduce the risk of exposure to lead. Lead is toxic in young children and can affect growth, behavior and the ability to learn. It can also cause anemia, kidney damage and hearing loss.
Lead can be found inside and outside the home. Houses built before 1978 may have lead-based paint under new paint. Children may inhale and swallow lead dust created by cracking or chipping paint or chewing on surfaces covered with lead dust or paint. Lead can also be found in some children’s toys, jewelry, stained glass, pottery, spices, candy, cosmetics and health remedies from other countries.
Protect children by keeping them away from peeling paint, broken plaster and renovation and construction sites. Wash their hands and toys often, use cold water for infant formula and cooking, and feed them foods high in iron, calcium and Vitamin C.
At each well-child visit, a health care provider should assess children six months to six years of age for risk of lead exposure. In New York state, blood lead testing is required for children at age one and again at age two.
For more information on lead poisoning prevention, home and exposure risks, or information on how to get a child tested, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547.
