Oswego County announces National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week Oct. 23-29

OSWEGO COUNTY – National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week is Oct. 23-29. Each year during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (NLPPW), the Oswego County Health Department works to raise awareness around the dangers of childhood exposure to lead to help reduce the impact of lead poisoning. The key messages for the 2022 campaign are: “Get the Facts, Get Your Child Tested, and Get Your Home Tested.”

Lead poisoning is preventable. Parents, caregivers, and communities can work together to reduce exposure to lead and prevent the lifelong health impacts associated with lead exposure

