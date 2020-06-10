Oswego County announces new changes in public transportation

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego Public Transportation (OPT) and Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) announced a revised plan for temporarily continuing on-demand services based on current public transportation needs.
Route OPT-13, which serves Fulton, Mexico, Port Ontario, Pulaski, Sandy Creek, Richland, Altmar and Williamstown will resume fixed route services and associated fare collections on Monday, June 15. Buses and vans will run Monday through Friday on this route.
Route OPT-12 will resume regular fixed route services at a later date. Until then, alternative on-demand service options will be available for that route.
OCO’s regular on-demand ride service that serves the remainder of the county beyond OPT fixed route bus lines remains unchanged. OCO also offers a “Call-N-Ride” service for those in need of transportation to and from essential stops such as the grocery store, pharmacy, food pantry, doctor appointment and place of employment.
The Pulaski to Sandy Creek route that was scheduled to launch in March 2020 has a new tentative start date on Monday, Aug. 3 with a slow roll-out. Additional information will be released as it becomes available closer to the start date.
Passengers can transfer from the OPT-13 route to Centro to connect to various points in Oswego and Onondaga counties.
Centro’s Route 46, the Oswego to Syracuse route, remains suspended at this time; however, its Route 9, Route 3 and Oswego and Fulton city routes are all running on normal schedules. Fare collections will continue to be waived temporarily.
OPT, OCO and Centro continue to follow CDC guidance on public transportation safety protocols to help protect against community spread of COVID-19. Staff will maintain a thorough cleaning process; sanitizing buses and vans before and after each trip to ensure passenger safety. Social distancing will continue to be encouraged and riders are asked to wear a face mask or covering. For those that do not have one, masks will be available.
For more information, call OCO at 315-598-1514 or go to their website at www.oco.org/transportation.
