Oswego County announces new report of EEE and West Nile viruses

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reported that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in one mosquito pool (sample) in the town of West Monroe, and that West Nile virus (WNV) was found in two other pools – one in the town of Albion and one in the town of West Monroe.

Oswego County continues to monitor mosquito activity with the New York State Department of Health. The agencies are working together to take the appropriate course of action.

