Oswego County announces septic system replacement program for Lake Ontario property owners

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning is accepting applications for a state grant program that covers up to 50% of the cost of septic system improvement projects in designated areas of the Lake Ontario shoreline.
“The NYS Lake Ontario Septic System Replacement Program is specifically designated for properties located along the Lake Ontario shoreline,” said Donna Scanlon, Director of Community Development Programs for the County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning. “The program covers up to $10,000 per project. People who own property in the designated area, who are experiencing a septic system issue and who are willing to provide 50% of the replacement or repair cost, are encouraged to apply.”
“The program was developed to protect our significant water resource, Lake Ontario, and is funded by the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation,” said Scanlon. “It was initiated in 2018 and will continue until the allocated funding has been committed or until 2022, whichever comes first.”
Applications will be reviewed in accordance with applicable rules and regulations associated with septic system installation. All septic system replacements and repairs must be completed by Nov. 30, 2020 for this program year. Applications must be approved prior to the work being completed or initiated.
“This is a first-come, first-served program, and the program will end when all funds are committed,” said Scanlon.
For more information, visit oswegocounty.com/septic, email donna.scanlon@oswegocounty.com, or call the Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning, weekdays at 315-349-8292.
