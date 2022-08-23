Oswego County announces winners in Fair Housing Coloring Contest

The winners of the Oswego County Fair Housing Coloring Contest were recently recognized for their entries. Pathfinder Bank, Fulton Savings Bank and Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego donated prizes for the winners. Pictured from left are: Oswego County Fair Housing Officer Kelly Allen; MaKenna Olschewske of Fulton, third place, ages four to seven; Makenna McWilliams of Fulton, second place, ages four to seven; Harper Prall of Fulton, first place, ages four to seven; Cora Goetz of Hannibal, first place, ages eight to 12; Jessalyn D. of Hannibal, second place, ages eight to 12; Ishrat Ahmed, Pathfinder Bank; and Robert Chetney, Fulton Savings Bank. Missing from photo is Kendall Buckingham of Fulton, third place, ages eight to 12.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Housing Office recently hosted an awards ceremony to recognize the winners of this year’s Oswego County Fair Housing Coloring Contest. Students from across the county are invited to participate by coloring their idea of what fair housing means.

The contest is open to children aged four to 12, separated into two age groups. In the four- to seven-year-old age group, Harper Prall of Fulton won first place; Makenna McWilliams of Fulton won second place; and MaKenna Olschewske, also of Fulton, won third place. The winners in the eight- to 12-year-old age group include Cora Goetz of Hannibal, first place; Jessalyn D. of Hannibal, second place; and Kendall Buckingham of Fulton, third place.

