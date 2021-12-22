OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced on Dec. 21, that the County Health Department will begin additional COVID-19 reporting in light of the recent surge in positive cases. Full weekly reports will continue to be issued on Mondays, while daily reports on testing, new cases and positivity rates will now be issued Tuesdays through Fridays going forward. There will be no report issued this Friday, Dec. 24 due to the Christmas holiday.
“The recent uptick in COVID-19-positive cases warrants this extra attention,” said Huang. “By providing information to the public in a more timely way, and encouraging residents to take the proper safety precautions now, we hope to reduce the post-holiday surge. Knowing that COVID-19 activity is high is not enough, we must apply all of our preventative measures to reduce spreading the virus and protect our health care and first response systems.”
This report reflects data collected on Monday, Dec. 20:
- Number of people tested: 661
- Number of new positive cases: 64
- Positivity percentage: 9.68%
Residents are urged to take action now to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Get vaccinated if able.
- Wear a face mask inside all public spaces or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.
- Stay home if sick and keep children home if they are sick.
- Social distance when possible.
- Wash hands often.
- Follow COVID-19 prevention measures local businesses and workplaces may have in place.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Hotline hours will be limited through the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. It will be open from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. weekdays only. It will be closed on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 24 and 25 and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Effective Dec. 13, New York state requires that masks must be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a full-course vaccination requirement. Oswego County government requires that masks be worn inside all county government facilities.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the county of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
