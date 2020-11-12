OSWEGO — This afternoon’s meeting of the Oswego County Legislature has been changed to a virtual meeting. The meeting will be at 2 p.m.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said the meeting change is a precautionary measure due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Oswego County.
The public access number for the virtual conference is 1-855-332-4181; access code: 3498412. The conference is authorized by Executive Order 202.1.
Residents are also reminded that the Oswego County Department of Social Services at 100 Spring St., Mexico, will be closed Thursday and Friday for thorough cleaning and sanitizing. The facility will re-open Monday, Nov. 16.
People who have emergency needs for housing or other assistance should dial 211 from a cell phone or landline for immediate assistance. People who wish to apply for benefits may apply on-line at mybenefits.ny.gov/mybenefits/begin or leave an application in the drop box outside of the DSS facility at 100 Spring St., Mexico.
