OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Legislature’s Finance and Personnel Committee has sifted through the proposed Oswego County budget for 2020 and made cuts amounting to $121,475.
The proposed budget — which will now go to the full Legislature for debate and a vote in December — includes no tax rate increase for county residents. The proposed $218,070,796 budget contains a generic tax rate of $7.70 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which has remained unchanged since 2016.
There also will be a public hearing on the budget in mid-December.
The Finance and Personnel Committee decided to put the $121,475 savings into a Development Efficiency Fund to use for the county’s portion of flooding repairs along the shoreline of Lake Ontario. State money is also coming to help with flooding damage.
After nearly two hours of debate on various lines in the budget, the Finance and Personnel committee members made some cuts to new positions added into the budget for the social services department and district attorney’s office.
Legislator Patrick Twiss, R-New Haven, wanted to remove eight new caseworker positions, a lawyer position, a paralegal and a typist from the requested new jobs in the social services department. A move to cut all these positions failed, but in the end, after a lengthy discussion and some testy moments, it was decided to remove just four caseworker positions.
A move to eliminate a typist and one assistant district attorney from the district attorney’s office failed in a 3-3 vote. Four yes votes were needed to pass the measure.
Legislator Daniel Farfaglia, D-Fulton, also tried to get the raises for county legislators removed from the proposed budget, but the measure failed.
The week of Nov. 4, all six of the legislature’s committee went over their jurisdictional budgets before sending the full budget to the Finance and Personnel Committee. For example, the Public Safety Committee reviewed the budgets for the sheriff’s office, district attorney’s office, probation and E-911.
Legislator and Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, has been adamant in all committee meetings that he would not vote for any budget that includes raises for department heads and legislators. He said even though the proposed 2020 budget has no tax rate increase, the raises should be eliminated and the savings used to reduce the tax burden on county taxpayers.
The proposed budget is up nearly $8.5 million from the 2019 spending plan of $209,540,901. Most of that increase is being evened out by:
n The legislature’s decision to switch from a four-year to two-year tax foreclosure process, which reduced the need to raise money through taxes to make municipalities and schools whole from unpaid taxes, and increased revenue from those who are coming forward to pay prior years’ taxes owed;
n Lower health insurance costs resulting from a new benefits consulting firm;
n Improving sales tax revenues; and
n Start of a tax agreement with the James A. FitzPatrick nuclear power plant, which removes the facility from the tax roll and placed its payments into a non-levy revenue line in the budget. The utility is paying an amount comparable to what it would pay on the tax roll.
