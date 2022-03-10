OSWEGO – County departments in the Oswego County Legislative Office Building, located at 46 East Bridge St., Oswego are closing at 12:30 p.m. for the remainder of the day due to a water main break on the corner of East Third and Oneida streets. The water service has been shut off to the Legislative office building.
The Legislature meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. today will be opened on schedule, but will immediately be recessed to a new date and time to be announced. The building will be closed immediately thereafter.
County departments will re-open at their normal times tomorrow morning, Friday, March 11.
