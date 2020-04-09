OSWEGO — A public hearing on the proposed elimination of the alternative energy tax exemption scheduled for April 9 was cancelled by the county April 6 while members of the legislature reconsider the bill, according to both Republican Legislative Leader Terry Wilbur and the bill’s sponsor, Legislator John Martino.
Both legislators said the bill was never meant to harm private homeowners or farmers, and they expect that will be made clear in any future version of it, although that was not guaranteed. The bill, both said, was written to enable the county to tax large wind and solar farms. However, the bill as written could easily be misinterpreted to include everyone.
Former county legislator Frank Castiglia was in the forefront of those protesting the public hearing and the bill it represented.
According to Castiglia, who gave his opinion before the hearing was canceled, the bill would hurt “the single person that wants to put solar panels on their house to save on their bills which will allow them to live in one of the highest-taxed counties in the state and stay here. If you look at the homeowner’s bills,” he said, “their biggest bill, other than their mortgage, is the utilities. And if they get a break on the utilities, and they can make a little money off it, fine.
“The other thing is, it decreases. It doesn’t increase in value. Every year, that solar panel puts out less, less and less. They run out. They’re like a car engine. A car engine doesn’t keep going and going and going at the same capacity it starts out at. They’ll (solar panels) wear out in a certain number of years. The problem is, it decreases in value. But yet, they will increase the value of your home, and your assessment will go up every year or so, or every couple years. Your assessment will go up and your output of your solar panels and the value of your solar panels will decrease, but they (the legislature) won’t adjust it that way.”
Castiglia also faulted the proposed bill for the effect it will have on the solar panel installation business.
“You’re looking at a time when many people are being put out of work because of this virus,” he said, “and now you want to take and possibly shut down small businesses, because people won’t put on solar panels if they’re not getting that tax break. And therefore, that industry that does the residential and farm (installations) is going to start laying people off because they don’t have the work for them. You’re looking to shut down another small business, or hinder another small business in Oswego County when here we are with our IDA (Industrial Development Agency) giving out PILOT (Payments in Lieu of Taxes) agreements to big businesses and bragging about how we’re business-friendly, and here we want to hinder one.”
“We’re going to come out of this pandemic with the highest unemployment rate we’ve seen in a decade or better. There are going to be businesses that are not going to be able to recover. And if they think that shutting down the small solar panel installation, or that letting them stay in business is hurting a company that’s making billions of dollars and getting multi-hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks, these guys are definitely delusional.”
Furthermore, Castiglia said, this is not the time to call people to a meeting (even a virtual, teleconferenced one, as this was proposed to be) or burden them with these concerns.
“There isn’t anything I can see that is a necessity right now within this county, and within the United States, or in the state, that is in dire need that there has to be a legislative meeting other than to make sure that money is transferred that is needed to fight the pandemic. That’s the only reason you would have to have a meeting,” he said.
“Right now, there are a lot of other things on people’s minds,” Castiglia continued. “The public hearing should not be going on. This law should not be being put into effect at this time. I don’t think it should be put in at all, but definitely not at this time. There are too many other things that are more important to this county than putting in a new law that’s going to tax the people more.”
Castiglia retired from the legislature this past December. He was, at the time, one of only five Democratic legislators, and as such, was often in disagreement with the body’s 20 Republicans. But it now seems that he and they are actually in agreement on this issue, either due to a change in the Republican position as a result of public protest, or simply due to the clarification of what may have been just a poorly-worded bill.
“We were looking to impose this tax on the large-scale wind and solar arrays, meaning, not the private landowners or the small farms, or anything of that nature,” Wilbur said. “We’re not looking to penalize homeowners or small, family farms. We want to make sure the intent is there in that local law.”
Wilbur then went on to further clarify the intent of the proposed law: to tax the corporations that are already getting large tax breaks and to protect the local nuclear industry.
“These corporations who are putting in these wind operations and these large solar arrays, they’re getting tax breaks on top of tax breaks,” he said. “When it’s all said and done, we are a nuclear power community here. A few years ago, we fought to save a number of jobs, and every time you turn around, we’re continually being told the transmission traffic for that electricity is so crowded, that it’s tough for us to get the electricity being produced out of here. So, let’s say you add a large solar array or a large windmill operation to that, it’s going to penalize the nuclear power that’s already here. We can only get so much power out of here. We have the capability of producing so much more, but the transmission lines only hold so much.
“We want to protect our small farms and our homeowners. We do not want to penalize them. But at the same time, we need to protect our local siting options and our local energy producers that are here already.”
Legislator John Martino echoed those sentiments.
“It’s not the general homeowner that we’re looking to hurt in any way, shape, or form,” Martino said. “A lot of my fellow colleagues feel the same way. They don’t want to harm any homeowner for doing something they feel is right for themselves and making it better for the environment as well. If they have their own solar panels on the roof of their house to help offset the costs and use less energy amongst themselves, that in itself is a good thing. So, why would we try to harm them over that?”
Martino also considered the economic impact a tax on the homeowner would have on small business.
“The solar companies that do the installation, they’re a business,” he said. “I like to think we’re business-friendly. Obviously, if you start charging people tax on this stuff, that’s obviously going to be a drop in business for the companies that do the installations.”
So, the April 9 public hearing is off, the bill is being reconsidered, and its future remains to be seen.
