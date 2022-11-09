Oswego County celebrates 4-H anniversary

The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee recognizes Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County on the 101st anniversary of Oswego County 4-H. Pictured from left are: Noelle Beckwith-Salmonsen, District 21; Edward Gilson, District 3; Paul House, District 8; Oswego County 4-H member and New York State 4-H Shooting Sports Teen Ambassador Marishka Biela; Roy E. Reehil, District 5; and Marie C. Schadt, District 19.

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Legislature proclaimed Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 as the 101st anniversary of Oswego County 4-H during its October meeting. The designation commemorates the dedication of staff and volunteers as well as the service 4-H has provided to county and state residents for more than a century.

Oswego County 4-H is one of many Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County programs. 4-H is the largest youth organization in the world, teaching youth valuable life skills that help them grow up to be contributing members of society who serve their communities.

