OSWEGO — Oswego County celebrates National County Government Month in April by highlighting its service to residents through various programs. The county strives to safeguard its citizens, provide economic development opportunities and create vibrant and stable communities for people to grow and thrive.
The National Association of Counties (NACo) began this annual commemoration nearly 30 years ago to encourage counties to raise public awareness about how county government works for its citizens. The theme for this year’s tribute is “Counties Matter” in recognition of the essential functions county government performs, the critical services it provides and especially the leadership and guidance it has demonstrated in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We take pride in our responsibility to protect and enhance the health, well-being and safety of our residents in efficient and cost-effective ways,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9. “In a year full of unimaginable challenges, Oswego County stepped up to face this pandemic head on. From our emergency response to the initial alarm, we have found ways to persevere and maintain the services and programs our residents have come to rely on. I salute all of our county government employees for their hard work and commitment; and encourage residents to reach out and learn how the county can assist you and your loved ones.”
For more information about programs available to Oswego County residents, go to the county’s website at www.oswegocounty.com.
