MEXICO — On Monday, the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation was notified by the Oswego County Health Department that a CiTi student enrolled in programming at Volney Elementary tested positive for COVID-19. The student was last in attendance at school on Sept. 28.
Since learning of the positive case, both CiTi and the Fulton City School District, have been working closely with the county health department to conduct contact tracing with individuals who were in close contact with the student. The health department is communicating quarantine restrictions with all appropriate individuals.
“Safety has been our number one goal since reopening, and we’ve been diligent in following guidance from the CDC and Department of Health,” said Fulton City School District Superintendent Brian Pulvino.
“We are working closely with the Oswego County Department of Health to conduct contact tracing and ensure all proper safety procedures are followed,” said District Superintendent Chris Todd.
CiTi and FCSD continue to urge everyone to take preventative measures like ensuring proper hygiene and hand washing, practicing social distancing, wearing masks when social distancing is not possible, and avoiding coughing or sneezing into the air or your hands.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure can contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID Hotline at 315-349-3330
