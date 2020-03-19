OSWEGO COUNTY - All Oswego County Civil Service exams scheduled for March 28 and April 4 have been postponed until further notice. Candidates will receive additional information in the mail. All candidates will be notified when exams have been rescheduled.
The Oswego County Human Resources Department is exercising preventative measures and asks those who wish to submit an exam or recruitment application, or to make a retiree health benefit payment, to mail to Oswego County Human Resources Department, 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego, NY 13126. Applications may also be sent via email to humanresources@oswegocounty.com.
Visit the department’s website at www.oswegocounty.com/humanresources for additional information.
To reach the Human Resources Department, call 315-349-8209 weekdays or email humanresources@oswegocounty.com.
