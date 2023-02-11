Oswego County Clerk issues warning about online notary renewals

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Association of New York State County Clerks recently learned of a new online portal created by the New York State Department of State allowing notaries public to renew their commissions electronically. Letters of invitation to use this portal, which went live on Wednesday, Feb. 1, are being sent to Oswego County notaries public whose commissions are soon due for renewal.
Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur said that, while he applauds the concept of paperless renewals, this online portal renewal process directly contradicts current New York State statues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.