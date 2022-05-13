OSWEGO — The Oswego State baseball team claimed the top seed and the right to host the upcoming SUNYAC championship tournament at Laker Baseball Field.
Nationally-ranked No. 14 Oswego (28-8 overall, 16-2 league) was slated to face fourth-seeded Plattsburgh at noon Thursday to open the double-elimination, four-team playoff. Second-seeded Cortland was matched up against No. 3 Brockport to follow.
Game times and matchups for Friday and Saturday games will be determined.
The Lakers are hosting the SUNYAC tourney for the first time in program history. They were scheduled to host in 2018 but the playoff was eventually rained out.
Oswego won four straight games and seven of its last eight to close the regular season and secure the top seed.
The SUNYAC champions will garner an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Tournament that is slated to begin next week.
LAKERS WOMEN’S LACROSSE FALLS IN SUNYAC
The Oswego State women’s lacrosse team suffered a 14-12 setback to host Oneonta on May 3 in the first round of the SUNYAC Playoffs.
Sophomore Julia Quirk from West Genesee scored six goals and Immaculate Heart Central graduate Sarah Kamide made 10 saves as the starting freshman goalie for Oswego.
The Lakers finished their season at 6-11 overall.
