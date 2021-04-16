OSWEGO — The county’s Infrastructure, Facilities and Technology Committee has approved using $600,000 designated for the Volney Sewer Project to build a new terminal at the county airport.
Airport Manager Brandon Schwerdt requested the money be reallocated in order to complete a project whose grant funding fell short of expectations.
“We actually designed a beautiful terminal building to utilize the grant funding,” Schwerdt said. “Bids came in July of 2020, and they came in way over budget. So, we rejected all of those bids, and we went back to the drawing board and redesigned the whole building, cut out some of the amenities, there was a beautiful rotunda with all glass from the floor to the ceiling, and a unique roofline, just to set it apart from all the other buildings here on the airport. We actually went back and, due to budget, cut those out and really simplified the building to better fit within the funds we had allotted. And even still with all those reductions, we still came in over budget.”
Schwerdt summed up the situation for the committee at its April 6 meeting saying, “Basically what it comes down to right now is the $860,000 that I have left from that $1.1 million state grant for the construction, we either have to add to it from Capital Project 192 (the Volney Sewer Project), or I’ve got to give that money back. We don’t feel that re-bid is going to give any different results to this project, and that there’s nothing more we can cut out of it.”
Schwerdt said the contractors wanted a little over $2.2 million to build what the engineers had designed in the first place, literally double the state grant.
“What really scares me with this one is,” Schwerdt said to the committee, “if we don’t add to this, and I give that money back, we jeopardize future grant funding with the state. We’ve been pretty fortunate the last two years with state grants. This was actually the maximum awarded through that program that year.”
Whatever the terminal ends up costing, the county’s share of that cost will be $120,000, 90% of which Schwerdt said will be reimbursed.
Engineering and design has already cost $220,000, resulting in two designs. Schwerdt said the plan is to go with the second, simpler, less-costly design for the terminal.
“We went back to the drawing board and redesigned the whole building and took most everything fancy out of it,” Schwerdt said. “It’s a very basic 3,000 square foot terminal building now, but it does put it in the right location. Every airport has land side and air side access where you can access from the airplane and from your vehicle.” The original terminal, there since the ‘80s, did not have that two-sided access. People had to cross the air-side apron to get into the terminal, a potentially dangerous situation. That problem has been taken care of.
The airport makes its money off of hangar rentals and fuel sales, Schwerdt said.
“We have 42 county-owned T-hangars and two conventional,” he said. “We’re actually in the process of building eight more T-hangars to be owned by the county and rented out.”
The airport can handle jets large enough to seat 20 passengers, “business-class jets,” Schwerdt said. It cannot handle a large commercial jet such as a Boeing 747.
The airport’s business plan is based on 56 airplanes landing and taking off in a day. Schwerdt said, “it’s probably estimated a little high.”
The present 42 hangars are all rented out at $250 a month, according to Schwerdt. Once all 50 hangars are rented, that will total an income of $150,000 a year.
And that’s part of the problem for Democratic Legislative Minority Leader Marie Schadt.
“It’s not bringing in anywhere near the amount of funding we anticipated,” she said in a recent interview. “I understand everybody says COVID, COVID, but if you look at the numbers over the last four years, you’ve got a big sucking place. I just feel we’ve taken so long and spent money, and still, we can’t make it work. I’m very concerned at the amount we’re spending at the airport, what it’s costing. I have a hard time justifying all this. I’ve tried to make the numbers work every way, but I just can’t.”
“The thing I would like to see,” Schadt said, “I would like the airport’s budgeting to be its own separate entity, its own separate department, like everything else. It’s commingled with Highway, which makes it very confusing, so it’s really hard to determine exactly where they’re at.
“We’re going to keep throwing good money after bad and still have the same outcome,” she said.
As far as the fact that if the county doesn’t use the remaining grant money, they’d have to give it back, Schadt said, “Well, that may be the way to go here. Life is full of tough decisions, and I’m sorry, but this is not that tough. It’s a money pit. It should be the Money Pit Airport of Oswego County.”
And as far as taking $600,000 from the Volney Sewer Project to pay for the new terminal, Schadt had this to say:
“Here’s my prediction. By shorting that project (the Volney Sewer Project), they’re going to come right back around and say, ‘We’re short on finishing the sewer project,’ and they’re going to want to dip back into the general fund, or whatever, to rebalance that.
“I’m really discouraged about it, and I’m in awe of the amount of money that’s been spent there,” she said. “The buck’s got to stop somewhere, and everybody’s got to wake up to that.”
