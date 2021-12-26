Oswego County Community Foundation supports parking area improvement at Great Bear

FULTON - In December, parking lot improvements were made, with guardrail fencing, to promote safety entering, leaving and within Great Bear Springs Recreation Area.
Friends of Great Bear received support from the Oswego County Community Foundation.
The Emerick Fund and the MBT Bank Fund also supported this project. Fencing materials and installment were provided by Arrow Fence.
The Oswego County Community Foundation makes impactful change in the region with the distribution of grant awards. It was established in 2013 as a geographic fund to serve as a source of charitable dollars for the benefit of nonprofits working in Oswego County.
Information about The Oswego County Community Foundation can be found at: https://cnycf.org/our-affiliates/oswego-county-community-foundation/
Great Bear Springs Recreation Area, owned by the city of Fulton and the town of Volney, is a non-motorized multi-use 550 acre wooded park.
It has over seven miles of varied trails and habitats that attract outdoor enthusiasts of many ages and interests. Information for Great Bear can be found at: https://friendsofgreatbear.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.