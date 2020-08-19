OSWEGO — “We should never despair, our Situation before has been unpromising and has changed for the better, so I trust, it will again. If new difficulties arise, we must only put forth New Exertions and proportion our Efforts to the exigency of the times.”
General George Washington wrote those words of encouragement to Major General Philip Schuyler following the fall of Fort Ticonderoga to the British during the Revolutionary War. Washington was not deterred from his mission to remove British forces from North America. Ironically, Oswego was the object of the last Continental Army campaign of the Revolutionary War, when Washington ordered Colonel Marinus Willett to conduct a surprise attack on Fort Ontario from Fort Stanwix in February 1783.
The attack failed, but Fort Ontario remains an iconic symbol of resiliency to Oswego County’s residents. Images of the fort and other important historic sites are used in “Perseverance,” to show how Oswego County residents demonstrated persistence and fortitude during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Perseverance” is the last in a series of four videos produced by the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency, Operation Oswego County, Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning, Oswego Health, and SUNY Oswego. The previous three videos, built on the keywords of “Strength,” ”Hope,” and “Collaboration,” also demonstrate community activities defined by those words over the past several months in Oswego County.
County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced the release of “Perseverance” in his weekly Oswego County COVID-19 update Aug. 18.
“The County of Oswego IDA is proud to partner with Oswego Health, SUNY Oswego, Operation Oswego County and the County of Oswego to produce these videos demonstrating the strong, resilient character of the businesses and residents of Oswego County,” said Gary Toth, Chair of the Oswego County IDA. “We have witnessed the Hope, Strength and Collaboration in Oswego County. Now is the time to Persevere and continue to follow the guidelines that keep us safe. In doing so, we can stay on the path toward reopening our schools and businesses, to reunite families and friends, and return to normalcy.”
“So far, our community has done an incredible job of reducing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Michael Stevens, Associate Chief Medical Officer for Oswego Health. “We must persevere as more businesses and schools reopen and we cannot let our guard down. Together, and only together, will we be able to get back to the normal we once enjoyed so very much.”
L. Michael Treadwell, Executive Director of Operation Oswego County, said his agency has been in contact with hundreds of Oswego County businesses since the start of the pandemic. “I am impressed by the courage and commitment shown by our business community during unimagined, state-mandated closures,” said Treadwell. “Their dedication and perseverance will surely lead to a favorable post-pandemic outcome for Oswego County’s businesses, economy and citizens.”
All four videos were created by Kyle Ridlon Productions and Step One Creative of Oswego. They are posted on partner agency websites and social media channels.
