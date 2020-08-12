OSWEGO — “Collaboration” is the theme of the third of four community videos developed to document Oswego County’s response to COVID-19.
The latest video was recently released and is posted on partner agency websites and social media channels such as YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yw1_SitsW4o&list=PL3O8QD0jp4vSg3Ka2RuomWSzw3ooKzR2u&index=3.
The four videos build on the keywords of “Strength,” “Hope,” “Collaboration” and “Perseverance” and demonstrate community activities defined by those words over the past several months in Oswego County.
The videos are the product of teamwork among the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency, Operation Oswego County, Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning, Oswego Health and SUNY Oswego. Two Oswego businesses -- Step One Creative and Kyle Ridlon Productions -- created and produced them.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced the video release Aug. 11 in his weekly Oswego County COVID-19 update.
“‘Collaboration’ shows the teamwork that has taken place -- by individuals and organizations, volunteers and industries -- across the county to help move us forward during the pandemic,” said Legislature Chairman Weatherup. “Whether it’s helping out our neighbors during a lake effect storm, making sure the kids have the supplies they need for school, or checking on our seniors during a summer heat wave, Oswego County has a strong history of coming together as a community. We care about each other and about our quality of life.”
The final video is created on the theme of “Perseverance” and will be released Tuesday, Aug. 18.
