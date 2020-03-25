OSWEGO — Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced Wednesday that a fourth Oswego County resident has tested positive for coronavirus.
The patient is between the ages of 40 and 50.
None of the Oswego County cases are in the same community.
Health officials said everyone should be practicing preventive habits, including frequent hand-washing and social distancing, regardless of where they live in Oswego County.
“The investigation is ongoing. We are working closely with the state health department to identify and notify any patient contacts,” said Diane Oldenburg, Senior Public Health Educator.
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the health department reported 190 people have been tested for COVID-19; 4 positive cases; 119 negative results; 67 pending results; 12 people in mandatory isolation or quarantine, and 76 in precautionary quarantine.
“We realize that many of you are concerned because the county has not identified the city, town or village where positive cases are located. While geographically our county is large, our communities are small and tight knit. In many cases, the process of elimination could quickly be applied to single out who the individual might be,” Mr. Weatherup said. “This decision was made to protect the health, safety and privacy of all involved. There may be a time when it will be beneficial to our protective measures to do so identify the city, town or village. Based on consultation with our medical and emergency response teams, we don’t feel we are at that point yet.”
“I want to reinforce that the County Health Department is following the proper medical procedures to isolate, monitor and assist infected individuals,” Mr. Weatherup said. “No matter where you live in Oswego County, all residents should stay at home as much as possible. When out in the community, everyone should be adhering to social distancing practices, including standing six feet away from others.”
Anyone who has traveled to areas where COVID-19 is prevalent, such as New York City, Westchester County, Seattle, China, Iran, Japan, South Korea or Europe, or who has had close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, and has a fever or cough, should call their doctor. If you do not have a doctor and you meet these criteria, call the county Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
Oswego County plans to post informational videos at 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. These videos will highlight various COVID-19 topics, will be available on the county’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, and are also linked to the COVID-19 webpage at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
For more information about coronavirus, visit the webpage or call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 or the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
