OSWEGO COUNTY – An outbreak of COVID-19 centered on one fruit processing facility in the town of Oswego remains the focus of Oswego County’s health department Thursday as more employees have tested positive for the virus.
“In his daily briefing this morning, Governor Cuomo mentioned the COVID-19 cluster at the Champlain Valley Specialty, Inc. apple plant, and how this is linked to a higher positive rate in Central New York,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup. “As of this afternoon, there are 29 employees who have tested positive who live in Oswego County. Other employees who tested positive live in other counties.
“We became aware of these cases through the Oswego County Health Department’s investigation of positive test results. The patients were traced, more people were tested, and we are taking proactive measures to contain the cluster. As the Governor said, that’s the way it’s supposed to work,” said Chairman Weatherup.
The county is working closely with the New York State Department of Health to investigate each case, test community members, and isolate or quarantine individuals when appropriate. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Tuesday and Wednesday, June 16 and 17, the county and state health departments conducted five sessions of COVID-19 testing at the apple processing facility and other locations in the cities of Oswego and Fulton.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said the investigation is evolving quickly and it appears most of the new cases are clustered in the plant. The number of cases is expected to change based on further testing and follow-up with patient contacts.
“The state Department of Health is working closely with and guiding us to contain the cluster at this facility,” said Huang. “The cluster is a warning to us that the virus is still in our community. We need to continue to practice frequent hand washing, face masking, and social distancing. We need to follow all state guidelines in re-opening our society. We need community members’ collaboration to contain the virus from spreading.”
