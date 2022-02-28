Oswego County continues to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the county, including upcoming clinics in Oswego and Pulaski.
To view a list of upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/, click on “For Local Information on COVID-19,” then click on the “Vaccines and Boosters” tab and scroll down to the calendar to click on the date and dose needed.
Appointments are required at certain clinics and always preferred. Walk-ins are welcome at most clinics, but see below for specific information on each clinic.
The following upcoming clinics are scheduled:
Tuesday, March 1
2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego
- Children ages five to 11 can receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Appointments are required.
Wednesday, March 2
3:30-5:30 p.m. at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Broad St., Pulaski
- Children ages five to 11 can receive first or second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Anyone aged 12 and older can receive a first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.
Tuesday, March 8
2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego
- Children ages five to 11 can receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Appointments are required.
Wednesday, March 9
3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego
- Anyone aged 12 and older can receive a first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Anyone aged 18 and older can receive a first or booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome
At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics. Test kits will be distributed while supplies last.
Anyone wishing to make an appointment can visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php for direct access to a full listing of upcoming clinics or call 315-349-3330 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.