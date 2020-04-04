OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced one new positive case of COVID-19 in Oswego County today, April 4, bringing the number of positive cases to 30. Fourteen of the previous positive cases have since recovered and are no longer in mandatory quarantine.
Today’s numbers are as follows:
The total number of people tested: 624
The total number of positive cases: 30
The total number of negative results: 511
The total number of pending results: 84
The total number of people in precautionary quarantine: 98
The total number of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 98
Total number of people who have completed or have been released from monitoring: 517
The total number of positive cases who have recovered: 14
These numbers fluctuate frequently. People are monitored for a variety of reasons. Some have been tested and are home waiting for results, some may be returning travelers, and some are the result of community transmission. As the number of people getting tested increases, the number of people monitored will increase. Please know that these numbers will be very fluid; once negative tests come in (meaning a person is not infected) or a person has recovered, some may be released from monitoring. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said, “This disease is everywhere. It doesn’t matter how many people in your community have tested positive or how many people in the next town over have tested positive. It doesn’t matter how old you are. If you don’t social distance, it will spread.”
COVID-19 cases have been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego and the towns of Boylston, Constantia, Granby, Hastings, Mexico, New Haven, Oswego, Palermo, Richland, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney and West Monroe.
Several of the infected patients are in their 20s and 30s. Others include a young child, people in their 40s, 50s, and 60s, and senior citizens. The Oswego County Health Department is investigating all cases and where appropriate, other family members and contacts have also been placed in mandatory quarantine or mandatory isolation.
All known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are being notified.
“To prevent yourself from being infected, practice handwashing and social distancing diligently,” said Huang. “The virus is in our backyard. We should follow the guidance to keep social distancing by six feet and handwashing with soap and rubbing for 20 seconds. We expect the number of positive cases to continue to increase, based on the history of the disease in other nations and other states. In the event that a known case had public exposure when they were contagious, such as someone who worked in a restaurant, the county health department would alert citizens through the news media and social media.”
Health care providers, first responders, and the county and state health departments are working closely together to mitigate the disease’s impact on the community.
“It is important to understand that COVID-19 is everywhere, not just in communities where tests have so far indicated,” said Huang. “If we hope to be successful in controlling the spread of this disease, we must all take every precaution to avoid public places and groups of people as much as possible.:
Dr. Christina Liepke, Medical Director for the Oswego County Health Department, teamed up with Jamie Leszczynski, Senior Director of Communications for Oswego Health, to create a video to address the challenges people are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The video is posted at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ppr9h6XC_nY&feature=youtu.be and on the Oswego Health and Oswego County Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/oswegohealthcare/, https://www.facebook.com/oswegocounty/ and https://www.facebook.com/OswegoHealthDpt/.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring reliable sources of information. Go to health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates, and video presentations or visit oswegocounty.com or health.ny.gov or cdc.gov.
Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on Oswego County’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 or the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065. For more information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
