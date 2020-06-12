OSWEGO COUNTY – Two new cases of coronavirus were reported here Friday, raising the total number of positive cases to 117, according to Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang’s Friday update.
One hundred five of the previous positive cases have since recovered and are no longer in mandatory quarantine. Three of the positive cases have died.
Friday’s numbers are as follows:
The total number of people tested: 11,131
The total number of positive cases: 117
The total number of positive cases who have recovered: 105
Total number of deaths: 3
Total number of positive cases active: 9
The total number of negative results: 10,833
The total number of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 42
This report is current as of 3 p.m. June 12.
COVID-19 has been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego and the towns of Boylston, Constantia, Granby, Hannibal, Hastings, Mexico, Minetto, New Haven, Orwell, Oswego, Palermo, Parish, Redfield, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney, West Monroe and Williamstown.
Those infected with COVID-19 have ranged in age from a young child to senior citizens to people in every decade of life in-between.
The Oswego County Health Department is investigating all cases and where appropriate, other family members and contacts have also been placed in mandatory quarantine or mandatory isolation. All known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are being notified.
In the event that a known case had public exposure when they were contagious, such as shopping in a store or working in a restaurant, the county health department would alert citizens through the news media and social media.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup continues to urge residents to take every necessary precaution to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. “It’s tempting to think that we’ve made progress by keeping our numbers relatively low. However, once we have ample supplies and increase testing, we’re going to see those numbers rise. It simply confirms that this disease is still in our communities. We need to do all we can to not only protect ourselves, but to protect our family, friends and neighbors too.”
The Oswego County Health Department follows New York State Department of Health guidelines for who should be quarantined and tested for coronavirus.
“People are monitored for a variety of reasons,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “As the number of people getting tested increases, the number of people being monitored will also increase. When a person’s test comes back as negative or they have recovered from the disease, they may be released from monitoring.”
Health care providers, first responders, and county and state health departments are working closely together to mitigate the disease’s impact on the community.
“It is important for people to understand that COVID-19 is everywhere. That is why it is so important that we all take crucial protection measures. We need to diligently follow the guidance to keep social distancing, wearing face masks and handwashing with soap and rubbing for 20 seconds. These steps will help slow the spread of the virus and limit the chance of exposure.
“If we hope to be successful in controlling the spread of this disease, we must all take personal responsibility and follow these precautions as much as possible.”
Officials urge residents to follow these guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Stay home as much as possible.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home if you are sick unless you are seeking health care.
Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Call 911 if you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring reliable sources of information. Go to health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates, and video presentations or visit oswegocounty.com or health.ny.gov or cdc.gov.
Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on Oswego County’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays only.
People can also call the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065, which is open 24/7. For more information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
