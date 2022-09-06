Lewis County confirms another COVID-19 death

Positive COVID-19 Cases Continue to Fall

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced that positive COVID-19 cases are down slightly from last week. Counting both lab-confirmed and at-home tests, 264 residents tested positive for the virus from Monday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept. 4.

