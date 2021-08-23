OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Aug. 23, that 176 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19 this past week. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 8,678.
There are currently 218 active positive cases and another COVID-19-related death reported by the New York State Department of Health yesterday. “We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this person,” said Huang. “Every death is a sad development in our efforts to fight this disease and a reminder that it is once again rampant in our county.”
Oswego County’s community transmission level continues to be “high” according to the CDC.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is protecting those who are vaccinated,” said Huang. “It is preventing severe cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Our data shows us this.”
He explained, “As we know, those aged 65 years and above have the highest vaccine coverage, while the 19- to 34-year-old age group has the lowest coverage – among adults. So far, about one-third of those aged 12 to 18 years of age are vaccinated, and the 11-year-old and younger group are not eligible for the vaccine yet.
“In comparing positive cases from the past five weeks with the five weeks in November and December last year in the pre-vaccine period, we’ve found that the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases is reduced 45.97% for those aged 65 years and above” he continued. “It is also reduced 13.08% in the 35- to 64-year-old age group.
“In contrast, the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases has increased 27.77% for 19- to 34-year-olds, 22.91% for those aged 12 to 18 years, 89.91% for the 5- to 11-years-old age group and 204.41% for those 0 to four years of age,” he concluded.
He went on to remind residents that COVID-19 vaccines are broadly available throughout the County. “I encourage those eligible for it, to get vaccinated,” he said. “The more people in our community get vaccinated, the better you can protect yourselves, and we can protect those who are not eligible for the vaccine so far, especially those who are very young.”
Vaccines are available through clinics offered by the County Health Department, at area pharmacies, and through community health care providers.
Earlier today, the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in people aged 16 years and older. The vaccine continues to be available for use under emergency use authorization (EUA) for those aged 12 to 15 years and for immunocompromised individuals as a third dose.
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) endorsed the use of an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems after an initial two-dose vaccine series. This third dose of vaccine must be administered at least four weeks after a second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. At this time, no additional dose is recommended for those who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Oswego County Health Department will only administer the third dose of vaccine to people who have a signed note from their health care provider indicating they need it.
This report is current as of 7 p.m. Aug. 22.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 218
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekly to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 250,031
Total - of negative results: 238,185
Total - of positive cases: 8,678
Total - of positive cases released: 8,369
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 95
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 506
With schools preparing to open for the new year, now is a good time for parents to get their students aged 12 years and above vaccinated against COVID-19. The Oswego County Health Department will hold another vaccination clinic this week.
From 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, health staff will administer the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 12 years and over at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. This is a two-dose vaccine, so those who attend should plan to return on Wednesday, Sept. 15 for their second shot.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
Walk-ins are welcomed, though appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated. Call 315-349-3330 to make an appointment or go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted here.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
The Health Department continues to partner with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to county residents. To register for a free COVID-19 test, please call the Oswego County Hotline at 315-349-3330 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is still active, and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go. “With this latest surge, I urge residents to protect themselves in public spaces, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not,” he said. “Now is not the time to abandon safety practices. If you have not been vaccinated yet, it is time to get your shot; to protect yourself, your family and friends, and your community.”
Locations of public exposure to the virus are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Residents are urged to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including:
Get vaccinated if you are 12 years of age or older.
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wash your hands often.
Keep six feet distance between you and those you do not live with, especially if you are unvaccinated.
Wear a face mask if you are unvaccinated. Fully vaccinated people may choose to wear a mask if they or their household members are immune-compromised or at an increased risk of severe symptoms from COVID-19.
Those who are unvaccinated should continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing in public. All residents should follow COVID-19 prevention measures local businesses and workplaces may still have in place. Check the New York State website at forward.ny.gov for additional guidance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
