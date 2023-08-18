Oswego County DA to step down in September

Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes is resigning effective Sept. 13 to take a position as an assistant attorney general in the state Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation, which investigates deaths caused by police and corrections officers. Oswego County News

OSWEGO — District Attorney Greg Oakes, who has served as Oswego County’s top prosecutor for more than a decade, will step down in September to take a job with the New York State Attorney General’s Office in Syracuse.

Oakes said Aug. 7 he had notified the county’s leadership and the courts last week but still has to file an official letter of resignation with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office. His last day will be Sept. 13.

