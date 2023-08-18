Oswego County DA to step down in September

OSWEGO — District Attorney Greg Oakes, who has served as Oswego County’s top prosecutor for more than a decade, will step down in September to take a job with the New York State Attorney General’s Office in Syracuse.
Oakes said Aug. 7 he had notified the county’s leadership and the courts last week but still has to file an official letter of resignation with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office. His last day will be Sept. 13.
“I want to thank the community for allowing me to serve as District Attorney,” Oakes said in a statement. “I have truly loved being a prosecutor, so leaving is somewhat bittersweet, but I look forward to my new position. I am incredibly grateful to the Attorney General for allowing me to continue seeking justice in this new role.”
Oakes, 48, is taking a job as an assistant attorney general in the AG’s Office of Special Investigation, which investigates deaths caused by police and corrections officers. When it determines a crime has been committed, the office seeks grand jury indictments and prosecutes the cases.
The unit, which has existed for 2½ years, investigates more than 200 cases annually and consists of 18 assistant attorneys general in eight offices around the state as well as detectives and other support staff. Oakes’s salary will be $153,700.
His current salary is $200,400.
Oakes announced in January that he would not seek a fourth term as DA this fall, capping a 22-year career with the DA’s office.
The Williamstown native interned with the DA’s office while in law school. After a brief stint in private practice, he went to work as a prosecutor in Oswego County.
He lives in Parish with his wife, Karen, and two sons.
Before being elected DA in 2011, Oakes served as the office’s main special victims prosecutor, focusing on sex crimes and severe child abuse. He was re-elected DA in 2015 and 2019. In 2021, he ran for a 10-year term as an Oswego County Court judge, losing in the Republican primary to Phoenix attorney Armen Nazarian.
Oakes is leaving his position at a fraught time for the DA’s office, which like other county departments has struggled mightily to hire and retain attorneys. Demand for lawyers has pushed salaries up, far outpacing the county’s salary structure.
The DA’s office already has openings for three of its 10 prosecutors not counting Oakes.
And prosecutors are preparing to go to trial this fall in one of the most high profile murder cases in Oswego County in recent memory.
Oakes was the lead prosecutor on the Lisa and Anthony Waldron murder case. He planned to personally prosecute the trials of Lisa Waldron this summer and Anthony Waldron in the fall. But he decided earlier this year that he couldn’t juggle the demands of two major trials with the administrative responsibilities of running a short-staffed office. Lisa Waldron has since taken a plea deal and will be sentenced to prison in September.
Instead, Senior Assistant District Attorney Courtney Venditte will take over as lead prosecutor and try the case against Anthony Waldron in October with Assistant District Attorney Caleb Petzoldt. Venditte had already been working with Oakes on the cases.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody will serve as acting DA until the end of the year.
“I have some very large shoes to fill,” Moody said Monday. “It has been an honor working for Greg and I hope that I can do the job well. If I can do it half as well as he did, I would be happy to consider it a success.”
If the DA’s office will be short on manpower for the foreseeable future, it will at least under the guidance of an experienced hand. Moody, 55, of Pulaski, has been a prosecutor for a quarter of a century and has worked in the DA’s office in Oswego County since 2008.
Earlier this year, Moody vied for the Oswego County Republican Committee’s endorsement for the Republican primary for DA. After the committee endorsed town of Oswego attorney Anthony DiMartino, Moody dropped out.
DiMartino is running unopposed in the fall.
