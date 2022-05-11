OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented a proclamation recognizing April as Fair Housing Month during its monthly meeting. The recognition supports, promotes and enforces equal housing opportunities and practices for all county residents. Pictured from left are Paul House, District 8; Noelle Beckwith-Salmonsen, District 21; Committee Vice Chairwoman Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Committee Chairman Tim Stahl, District 20; Legislator James Karasek, District 22, representing the Oswego County Fair Housing Council; Oswego County Fair Housing Officer Scott Smith; David Turner, director of Strategic Initiatives and acting director of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning; Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Marie C. Schadt, District 19; and Edward Gilson, District 3.
