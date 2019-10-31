Oswego County Democratic Committee endorses candidates

OSWEGO - The Oswego County Democratic Committee has endorsed a slate of candidates running for office this November who have invested in their communities and are working to create positive change for the county. These 20 are committed to serving the interests of the citizens of towns and cities and ready to tackle any challenges.

Election Day is Nov. 5 at a local poll site and this year early voting started Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Board of Elections (BOE) in Seneca Street in Oswego. Check the BOE website for the hours, as they vary daily. http://oswegocounty.com/boe/news.html

The candidates are:

Fulton

Daniel Farfaglia: Mayor

Dennis Merlino: 5th Ward

Don Patrick: 3rd Ward

Ernesto Garcia: 2nd Ward

Oswego

Susan McBrearty: 1st Ward

Maureen Wills: 2nd Ward

Jonathan Ashline: 3rd Ward

Diane Zeller: 4th Ward

Matthew Fleming: 5th Ward

Scriba

Jim Jackson: Town Council

Mexico

Betsey Passer: Supervisor

George Peterson: Highway

Randy Ladd: Town Council

Minetto

Ken Auyer: Town Justice

Parish

John Dunham: Supervisor

Shenvalee Lee: Town Council

Kelly Reader: Town Clerk

County Legislature

1. Tim Braun: 17th District

2. Tom Drumm: 16th District

3. Marie Schadt: 19th District

