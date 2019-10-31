Oswego County Democratic Committee endorses candidates

OSWEGO - The Oswego County Democratic Committee has endorsed a slate of candidates running for office this November who have invested in their communities and are working to create positive change for the county. These 20 are committed to serving the interests of the citizens of towns and cities and ready to tackle any challenges.
Election Day is Nov. 5 at a local poll site and this year early voting started Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Board of Elections (BOE) in Seneca Street in Oswego. Check the BOE website for the hours, as they vary daily. http://oswegocounty.com/boe/news.html
The candidates are:
Fulton
Daniel Farfaglia: Mayor
Dennis Merlino: 5th Ward
Don Patrick: 3rd Ward
Ernesto Garcia: 2nd Ward
Oswego
Susan McBrearty: 1st Ward
Maureen Wills: 2nd Ward
Jonathan Ashline: 3rd Ward
Diane Zeller: 4th Ward
Matthew Fleming: 5th Ward
Scriba
Jim Jackson: Town Council
Mexico
Betsey Passer: Supervisor
George Peterson: Highway
Randy Ladd: Town Council
Minetto
Ken Auyer: Town Justice
Parish
John Dunham: Supervisor
Shenvalee Lee: Town Council
Kelly Reader: Town Clerk
County Legislature
1. Tim Braun: 17th District
2. Tom Drumm: 16th District
3. Marie Schadt: 19th District
