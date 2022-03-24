The following is the March 24 statement of Oswego County Dept. of Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord on the death of Jordan Brooks and Child Protective Services’ handling of his case:
“The Oswego County Department of Social Services has received many requests from the media about the death of Jordan Brooks. As I have previously stated, my first and foremost concern now is for Jordan’s sibling. It is critical for me to consider what I can legally share publicly, that what I share will do no further harm to the sibling, and that what I share does not impede the prosecution of Mr. and Mrs. Waldron in any way.
“The two overarching questions are how did this happen and how can we prevent this from happening again?
“Oswego County Department of Social Services conducted investigations on three State Central Register (SCR) reports related to this family. Many factors contributed to this young man’s death. But first and foremost, it is important to remember that Jordan’s mother and stepfather were responsible for his care.
“There were four SCR calls made by mandated reporters prior to Jordan’s death. Two of those calls were consolidated as they were within 55 days of each other, and the allegations were the same.
“The NYS Office of Child and Family Services (OCFS) Fatality Report reviewed all of our investigations. All reports were made by mandated reporters and included therapists from Pemberton Associates and Mexico Middle School. Two of the three reports were unfounded. The unfounded report of 5.12.2020 met all the statutory requirements. All OCFS recommendations in the report were implemented by DSS.
“Our investigations included collateral contacts, including a family friend, relatives, several staff at Pemberton Associates and Mexico Middle School, and a therapist at Liberty Resources. As hard as it is to understand in hindsight, at the time of those interviews no one we interviewed expressed concern that Jordan was in any imminent danger. In fact, many reported no concerns for Jordan’s safety. Jordan and his sibling were interviewed in private on multiple occasions, and both expressed their love for their parents, adequate clothing, food and care, and no concerns for their safety. Both announced and unannounced visits conducted found both children to be clean, well dressed, and the home to be adequately maintained.
“The most recent investigations were conducted after the pandemic hit our community. All services were being provided virtually and school was virtual. Jordan needed medical services to address the concerns of those working closest with him. Our caseworkers believed Mrs. Waldron’s account that the COVID-19 pandemic was the barrier to rescheduling the swallow test and following through with securing a new wheelchair.
“Our last investigation was based on a report of 3.9.2021 due to a school staff member noticing, through a computer screen, what appeared to be bruising on Jordan’s face and the lack of medical care. During the first home visit, which was conducted in person, our caseworker could see it was not a bruise, but a skin condition and cream was being used to clear it up. Our caseworker also followed up with Pemberton on Jordan’s attendance with virtual physical therapy and was advised that attendance was “spotty” in the beginning of the school year but had been very consistent lately. The therapist reported that it would be more beneficial to see him in person, as she saw regression in his range of motion and positioning. However, to our knowledge, the therapist did not attempt to see him in person. She reported that if mom helps out and tests his range of motion Jordan will scream until she stops. She reported that is common, and that most parents feel the need to not reach too far as they don’t want to hurt their child. She advised that Mrs. Waldron was working on getting the swallow test but due to the pandemic, the referral is moving slowly. She reported that Mrs. Waldron always has a positive attitude and is helpful.
“There are case notes from all investigations with quotes from service providers, extended family and a family friend who assured us that Mrs. Waldron “is doing the best she can” and expressed confidence in her ability to care for her son.
“This family was on a waiting list to receive Health Home Care Management services. Mrs. Waldron evidenced an understanding of Jordan’s needs and knew what needed to be done to obtain the wheelchair and swallow test recommended by the school-based services he was receiving.
“As Commissioner, I want to assure you that each one of our caseworkers who went to visit Jordan attempted to assist him and his family. Caseworkers are not medical professionals and do not have the training to assess the special needs of a young man with Cerebral Palsy. What was needed was a medical professional to assess his health.
“When COVID-19 closed our schools, it interrupted the health and human services network that keeps vulnerable children safe and removed support systems for our most at-risk families.
“The Department takes full responsibility for not verifying and assuring medical needs were being met. We relied on Mrs. Waldron’s statements and trusted that she would seek the appropriate treatment for her son if his condition worsened. We believed that Mrs. Waldron’s reasons for Jordan’s cancelled or missed appointments were valid given the disruptions in all manner of services that occurred routinely during the pandemic.
“At the suggestion of Oswego County DSS, the New York State Office of Child and Family Services seeks to develop state-wide training for caseworkers on working with physically disabled and medically frail children and their families due to this fatality.
“After Jordan’s death the Oswego County Department of Social Services shifted to deploying a caseworker from our Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) for State Central Register reports on our disabled and medically frail children. Our MDT investigators are the most experienced and well-trained caseworkers and carry a smaller caseload.
“DSS will also contract with a visiting nurse service that can assist us in our evaluation of medically frail children and make the necessary connections with other health providers to assure that all health needs are met.
“DSS receives about five SCR reports a year with concerns about a disabled child.
“My heart breaks for all those who cared for and loved Jordan and we are doing all we can to assure this never happens again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.