Oswego County distributes absentee ballot applications to eligible primary voters

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Board of Elections announced Thursday that all Oswego County voters eligible to vote in the upcoming primary election on Tuesday, June 23 will soon receive an application to request an absentee ballot, in accordance with Governor Cuomo’s executive order number 202.26 issued on March 7.
Applications were sent out with a postage-paid return envelope and should arrive in voters’ mailboxes over the next few days. Eligible voters who would like to request an absentee ballot are asked to complete the application and return it to the Board of Elections in the envelope provided. The mailing must be postmarked by June 16.
Those eligible to vote in the primary include all registered Democrats throughout the county, registered Republicans in the 22nd Congressional District, registered Conservatives in the 24th Congressional District, and all registered Serve America Movement (SAM) voters throughout the county. To find out if you are eligible, call the Board of Elections at 315-349-8350 or 315-349-8351.
Polling sites will be open from 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 for in-person voting with additional safety protections in place. This includes sanitation stations at the door, increased sanitization of voting machines, and poll workers will wear masks and have hand sanitizer. There will also be signage reminding people to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. Face masks will be available upon request.
Voters will also have nine days of early voting to cast their ballot at the Oswego County Board of Elections Office, 185 E. Seneca St., Oswego.
Early voting runs from Saturday, June 13 to Sunday, June 21. See the full schedule below:
• Saturday, June 13: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Sunday, June 14: 1-6 p.m.
• Monday, June 15: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 16: noon-8 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 17: noon-8 p.m.
• Thursday, June 18: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• Friday, June 19: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• Saturday, June 20: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Sunday, June 21: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information, visit the Oswego County Board of Elections Office online at www.oswegocounty.com/elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.